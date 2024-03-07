Charles Barkley Threatens to Punch Black Trump Supporters in the Face

(Headline USA) Former NBA star Charles Barkley threatened this week to punch any black person he sees wearing former President Donald Trump’s mugshot merchandise, according to Mediaite.

Barkley was responding to comments Trump made at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in South Carolina, where the GOP leader mused that his support among black voters—especially black men—was rising because they see him being legally “discriminated” against.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump said. “And a lot of people said that’s why the black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”

Trump’s statements were not inaccurate. Following his arrest, it was widely reported in the media and on social media that his mugshot would amplify the trend of black supporters siding with him after finding themselves disaffected by the Biden administration for a variety of reasons.

When asked what he made of Trump’s comments during his CNN show, King Charles, Barkley responded, “First of all, if I see a black person walking around with Trump’s mug shot, I’m going to punch him in the face.”

Barkley’s co-host, Gayle King, quickly interjected to say he wasn’t being serious.

“Charles. Charles, you really can’t say that ’cause, A. you don’t mean that,” she said.

But Barkley responded by insisting that he “sincerely” meant what he said, and that if he were arrested for punching a black Trump supporter he would “bail myself out and go celebrate.”

After the audience laughed, King said to them, “Don’t encourage him.”

Barkley went on to say that if he had been in attendance at the South Carolina conference, he would have walked out.

“That was an insult to all black people,” he said. “To compare black history, where we’ve been discriminated against, to his plight—well, first of all, he’s a billionaire, and they are prosecuting him for stuff he did wrong.”

But even King noted that the cases against Trump are “still in the court system. We have to wait,” she added.