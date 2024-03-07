Quantcast
Thursday, March 7, 2024

Michelle Obama Shuts Down Rumors of 2024 White House Bid

'I’ve never had the passion for politics. I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and he drug me kicking and screaming into the arena...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe Biden and Michelle Obama
Joe Biden and Michelle Obama share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Former first lady Michelle Obama ruled out a 2024 presidential bid this week, shooting down months of speculation that she might seek to replace President Joe Biden during or after the Democratic National Convention in August.

“As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Crystal Carson, director of communications for Obama’s office, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

Obama has been considered a favorite potential candidate in Democratic circles given her popularity, but she’s been outspoken about her lack of interest in running for office.

Ahead of the 2020 election, for example, Obama likewise shot down rumors about her aspirations, saying, “I’ve never had the passion for politics. I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and he drug me kicking and screaming into the arena.”

However, Obama has become more publicly involved with Democratic politics over the past year, warning voters about the chances of former President Donald Trump once again winning office.

“What’s going to happen in this next election?” Obama said on the podcast On Purpose in January.

“I’m terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter,” she continued. “Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit, it affects us in ways sometimes I think people take for granted.”

But sources familiar with Michelle Obama’s thinking said she and former President Barack Obama plan only to assist Biden’s campaign this fall.

A senior adviser for the Biden campaign told NBC News they planned to lean on her heavily later in the campaign in an effort to win over swing voters.

“President and Michelle Obama were enormously helpful in the fight to beat Donald Trump and elect President Biden and Vice President Harris the first time and we are grateful to have their voice and their support in the fight for the fate of our democracy this November,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House GOP Hopes to Hammer Hunter on ‘Inconsistencies’ in Public Hearing 
Next article
White House Declines to Say Whether Biden Will Debate Trump 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com