WH Refutes Authentic Biden Struggle Videos As ‘Manipulated’ (They Are Not)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House dismissed concerns sparked by several videos showing President Joe Biden either freezing or needing assistance while walking, labeling the clips as “manipulated.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that these viral videos are “cheap fakes.” They are not.

“They are cheap fake videos,” she falsely claimed in response to a reporter’s question. “They are done in bad faith.”

Jean-Pierre referenced a dubious Washington Post report that alleged: “Republicans used misleading videos to attack Biden in a 24-hour period.”

She also claimed that the Washington Examiner criticized the New York Post for publishing stories on videos oddly depicting Biden. However, Headline USA could not verify the existence of such an Examiner article.

Jean-Pierre’s remarks come as Biden has faced incidents where he stumbled, appeared unable to walk unaided and seemed confused about his direction.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, a concern for many voters as the 2024 presidential election approaches, according to several polls.

At a Saturday fundraiser with former President Barack Obama, Biden appeared immobilized by the audience’s applause after an interview with comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

His unusual behavior ceased when Obama took his hands and guided him offstage. As they exited, Obama placed a reassuring hand on Biden’s shoulder.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

During a Thursday G7 Summit in southern Italy, Biden wandered away from a skydiving demonstration.

A viral video showed him straying to observe technicians preparing a parachute. He returned to the main event only after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intervened, guiding him back for a photo-op.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

At a D-Day ceremony, another viral video caught Biden in an awkward moment.

As he, First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attempted to sit down, Biden appeared momentarily bent over, creating the impression he had an accident or that he couldn’t stand straight.