Quantcast
Monday, June 17, 2024

WH Refutes Authentic Biden Struggle Videos As ‘Manipulated’ (They Are Not)

'They are done in bad faith...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House dismissed concerns sparked by several videos showing President Joe Biden either freezing or needing assistance while walking, labeling the clips as “manipulated.” 

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that these viral videos are “cheap fakes.” They are not. 

“They are cheap fake videos,” she falsely claimed in response to a reporter’s question. “They are done in bad faith.” 

Jean-Pierre referenced a dubious Washington Post report that alleged: “Republicans used misleading videos to attack Biden in a 24-hour period.” 

She also claimed that the Washington Examiner criticized the New York Post for publishing stories on videos oddly depicting Biden. However, Headline USA could not verify the existence of such an Examiner article. 

Jean-Pierre’s remarks come as Biden has faced incidents where he stumbled, appeared unable to walk unaided and seemed confused about his direction. 

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, a concern for many voters as the 2024 presidential election approaches, according to several polls. 

At a Saturday fundraiser with former President Barack Obama, Biden appeared immobilized by the audience’s applause after an interview with comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

His unusual behavior ceased when Obama took his hands and guided him offstage. As they exited, Obama placed a reassuring hand on Biden’s shoulder. 

During a Thursday G7 Summit in southern Italy, Biden wandered away from a skydiving demonstration.  

A viral video showed him straying to observe technicians preparing a parachute. He returned to the main event only after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intervened, guiding him back for a photo-op. 

At a D-Day ceremony, another viral video caught Biden in an awkward moment.  

As he, First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attempted to sit down, Biden appeared momentarily bent over, creating the impression he had an accident or that he couldn’t stand straight. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Launches $50M Anti-Trump Ad Blitz to Highlight Trump’s Conviction
Next article
Texas Democrat Arrested for Posting Fake Racist Messages about Himself

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com