Monday, June 17, 2024

Biden Launches $50M Anti-Trump Ad Blitz to Highlight Trump’s Conviction

'It’s a stark contrast, and it’s one that matters deeply to the American people...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump & Joe Biden/AP Photos

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden’s campaign launched a $50 million television ad blitz on June 17, 2024, to hit Donald Trump over his 34-count felony business fraud conviction, which many of Trump’s supporters describe as witchhunts.

The 81-year-old’s ad campaign was created to highlight Trump’s conviction by a Manhattan jury on May 30, 2024, attacking Trump by calling him “a convicted criminal who’s only out for himself,” the New York Post reported.

“In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump for who he is. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s been working, lowering healthcare costs and making big corporations pay their fair share. This election is between a convicted criminal who’s only out for himself and a president who is fighting for your family,” the narrator says in the 30-second ad titled “Character Matters.”

In response, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused the Biden administration of having “weaponized the justice system against President Trump,” which was the reason why Trump was criminally convicted.

She then said that the differences between Trump and Biden “will be very clear on the debate stage.”

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Taylor, however, said the opposite.

“It’s a stark contrast, and it’s one that matters deeply to the American people,” he said, referring to the candidates’ differences that the ad campaign is trying to highlight.

Aside from the fact that the conviction has a strong chance of being overturned, some people, especially Trump supporters, would find the ad and its purpose very ironic considering that the entire Biden family is completely corrupted, with Hunter, Biden’s son, being the most explicit example of the family.

Despite Biden’s attempts to portray Trump as a criminal, Trump just becomes more popular, only gaining more future voters and earning a lot of money selling his merch after being convicted.

“It sells. Elvis had one, Frank Sinatra had one — but we’ve eclipsed them,” Trump told influencer Logan Paul of the “NEVER SURRENDER!” T-shirt strategy during a meet-and-greet last week.

