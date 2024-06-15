Concerns Raised at G7 Over Biden’s Conduct: ‘Worst He Has Ever Been’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A diplomat who attended the G7 Summit in Italy last week recounted his experience of President Joe Biden appearing disoriented and wandering off.

The diplomat described Biden as “the worst he has ever been,” according to the New York Post.

Another attendee from a non-American delegation told The Sun that the first meeting where Biden wandered away during a skydiving demonstration was “embarrassing.”

On Friday, as world leaders gathered to observe skydivers, Biden got distracted and began walking away from the main event.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noticed Biden looking confused, quickly intervening and directing him back to the right direction.

What had stolen Biden’s attention? A group of technicians packing a parachute.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Meloni told Biden not to worry about the technicians as they would meet them later.

“We were meant to line up so they could come and then shake all our hands,” Sunak said.

Shortly thereafter, they gathered for a photo-op.

As reported by the New York Post, Meloni had to wait for 20 minutes before Biden arrived. When he finally did, Meloni jested, “You shouldn’t leave a woman waiting like this.”

The president also failed to attend a dinner during the G7 meetings on Thursday.

In response, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed, “There’s going to be a lot of meetings happening, a lot of sessions, as you know, and so, the President is certainly going to be engaged for the — the two days — or two — two — two and a half days that he is in Italy at the G7. So, I wouldn’t read too much into him not going to one dinner.”

At the summit, the G7 leaders agreed to lend $50 billion in an alleged loan for Ukraine.