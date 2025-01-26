‘We Won’: Vance Shuts Down Partisan Questions Following Hegseth’s Confirmation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President JD Vance gave masterful rebuttals to two partisan questions from so-called reporters following the swearing-in ceremony of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Saturday.

“Why should women in the armed services trust you guys?” asked a reporter, echoing the leftist talking points to falsely accuse Hegseth of being a sexist. Hegseth looked at Vance with a smirk, seemingly aware the question was a partisan attempt to smear him.

“Let me answer that for the new secretary,” Vance said. “All people in our armed services should trust him because he looks out for them. He’s going to fight for them and make sure we have the kind of military we can all be proud of, and that, again, when we send them to do a job, we do it well, we do it quickly, and then we get the hell out.”

Vance added, “That’s what Secretary Hegseth is going to bring to the Department of Defense.”

The Republican-led Senate confirmed Hegseth on Friday after a relentless battle against Democrats and a barrage of media attacks, puzzlingly accusing him of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other unfounded claims.

Three self-described Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell—joined Democrats in opposing Hegseth’s nomination. The vote passed 51 to 50, with Vance casting a tie-breaking vote.

🚨 BREAKING: @PeteHegseth is confirmed as Defense Secretary with JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote pic.twitter.com/toBXw80bf4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 25, 2025

The legacy media has made it their point to highlight that Hegseth is the first secretary of defense to receive such a narrow margin.

When asked whether he was concerned about any other nominees coming “really close to” a tie vote, Vance humorously used a football analogy.

“As I learned with the Buckeyes just a week ago when you win the championship, you don’t give a damn what the score was,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “We won the championship on this one. We’ve got a great Secretary of Defense, we’re proud of him, and he’s going to do a great job.”