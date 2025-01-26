Quantcast
Texas Official Says Biden’s Destruction of Southern Border Coming to Light

'We're seeing how this new administration is advancing their policies...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Texas border official has come forward with an account of the state of the southern border following President Donald Trump’s return to office on Jan. 20. 

Texas Public Safety Department Lt. Chris Olivarez revealed that border officials are just now uncovering how much destruction President Joe Biden left behind on the southern border.

“We’re seeing how this new administration is advancing their policies and their objectives and what they’ve been talking about in the last four years, and how we’re starting to uncover the damage from the last four years,” Olivarez said during an interview on Fox News Live. 

“You saw in the first 24 hours, hundreds of criminal illegal aliens were arrested by I.C.E. agents,” he added, referring to the recently apprehended illegal aliens as “some of the worst of the worst.” 

Olivarez’s comments come less than five days after Trump began to undo Biden-era immigration policies, which had enabled massive, and unprecedented, waves of illegal immigration. 

Since taking office, Trump has signed several executive orders to expedite the removal of illegal aliens who wreaked havoc during the Biden presidency. 

Olivarez noted that White House border czar Tom Homan is cracking down on those individuals who pose “threats to public safety and national security.”  

Remove those “criminals,” Olivarez stressed, “ensures a much safer environment for those that live in those areas.” 

When asked whether Trump’s tough stance on illegal immigration has been a deterrent to new border crossings, Olivarez agreed. 

“We’ve seen the abuse of that system for four years, and that led to a record level of mass migration,” he declared. “Now, how that transitions over to what we’re doing in Texas. We have been able to decrease illegal border crossings in the last year by over 87% just because of our efforts.” 

