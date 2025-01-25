Quantcast
Saturday, January 25, 2025

Pete Hegseth CONFIRMED, Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote

‘I thought I was done voting in the senate…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
From left, Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency nominee; Kash Patel, FBI director nominee; Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense nominee; and Linda McMahon, education secretary nominee; gesture after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
From left, Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency nominee; Kash Patel, FBI director nominee; Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense nominee; and Linda McMahon, education secretary nominee; gesture after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote Friday night to confirm Pete Hegseth as defense secretary after three GOP senators voted against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

The final vote came down to a stalemate when Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted no. Vance swooped in to break the tie in the upper chamber before 10 p.m., ending the vote in a 51-50 confirmation of Hegseth.

“I thought I was done voting in the senate,” Vance, formerly the senator from Ohio, wrote on X.

After voting against Hegseth, McConnell was seen walking over to Senate Democrats and joining them in celebration of their dissent.

Trump dismissed McConnell as irrelevant when he said “winning is what matters” as he departed from Los Angeles after assessing California’s fire devastation.

The president celebrated Hegseth’s confirmation when he wrote on Truth Social, “Congratulations to Pete Hegseth. He will make a great Secretary of Defense!”

Murkowski announced her opposition to Hegseth in a lengthy social media post hours before the Senate voted, casting doubt on the former Fox News host’s “character.” Collins did the same, suggesting Hegseth “does not have the managerial experience and background” to tackle “incredibly complex problems” faced by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., stole a glint of spotlight leading up to the vote as he was not locked in as a supporter of Trump’s nominee. Ultimately, Tillis joined the majority of his fellow Republicans and voted to confirm Hegseth.

“From the beginning, I have been clear about my position: If President Trump’s nominees were reported favorably out of relevant committees, I would support their confirmation on the Senate floor absent new material information about their qualifications,” Tillis wrote on social media Friday night.

All of the Democrats opposed Hegseth’s confirmation in a vote that looked strikingly different from Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s unanimous 99-0 confirmation on Monday.

“Thank you for your confidence Mr. President. Thank you for the tie-breaker Mr. Vance. Thank you Senators for 50 votes,” Hegseth wrote on X as soon as he was confirmed.

The defense secretary added, “This is for the troops. For the warriors. For our country. America First. Every day. We will never back down.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYPD Mocked for Pathetic Brag About 5-Day No Shootings Streak
Next article
Trump Spars w/ DEI Mayor About Rebuilding from California Fires ‘In 24 Hours’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com