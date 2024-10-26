Fed. Judge Forces Gov. Youngkin to Allow Noncitizens to Vote

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Left is desperate and wants to use every tactic to ensure Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has even the slightest chance of winning the election.

Fox News reported that on Friday, a federal judge ordered Virginia to allow noncitizens previously removed from the state voter rolls to vote in the 2024 election. According to the news source, if the state government complies, the decision could result in approximately 1,600 noncitizens being allowed to vote in this election.

However, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., seems to have decided not to comply with the recent decision. He informed Fox News that he plans to file an emergency stay for the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the injunction, which he claimed he received just 11 days before the election.

Youngkin also noted that he and his team are ready to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

“This is a stunning ruling by a federal judge who is ordering Virginia to reinstate individuals who have self-identified as noncitizens back on the voter rolls,” he told Fox News after the activist judge announced the decision.

Youngkin also released a public statement on his official website.

“Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals–who self-identified themselves as noncitizens–back onto the voter rolls,” he said, adding that almost all of these people proved that they are not American citizens.

Youngkin noted that the law preventing noncitizens from voting in Virginia, passed in 2006 by then-Gov. Tim Kaine, D-Va., highlighting that Democrats don’t care about following the law anymore.

“This law has been applied in every Presidential election by Republicans and Democrats since enacted 18 years ago,” he wrote.

The recent decision came after Youngkin issued a paper ballot mandate, making it harder for Democrats to steal the election. This decision could result in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump winning the state this election.