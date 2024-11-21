WaPo Almost Lost $77M

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that the Washington Post almost lost $77 million this year even before many leftists canceled their newspaper subscriptions to boycott the Post’s decision not to endorse any presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

“The level of anger is through the roof, and fear is also through the roof. There’s huge concern that Bezos is going to pull the plug,” one Post staffer told New York magazine.

The magazine reported that the projected losses, which the paper’s leadership revealed in a recent staff meeting, did not include 250,000 angry leftists who stopped paying for their subscriptions after the Post refused to endorse former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“The top stories that do well convert 200 readers to subscribers,” another person who works for the newspaper said. “You’re doing your best work, hoping you convert 200 subscribers. And we lost 250,000 through naïveté and poor decision-making.”

The magazine also stated that the Post could lose even more of its “most marketable journalists” because they are now “seeking out opportunities at other outlets.”

The recent news came after the Post’s leadership decided not to endorse any presidential candidate during the 2024 election. This was a shocking decision for many people, considering that the Post publicly supported only three Republican politicians since 1928 but used every opportunity to support a Democrat.

“We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” the newspaper’s publisher and chief executive officer, William Lewis, wrote. “Our job at the Washington Post is to provide … nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.”

Jeff Bezos, the Post’s owner, also published an op-ed arguing that the newspaper should include more conservative voices in its opinion section.

“Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working,” he wrote. “Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality, and those who fight reality lose.”