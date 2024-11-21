Quantcast
Jasmine Crockett’s Bizarre Rant: White People Can’t Be Oppressed

'There has been no oppression for the white man in this country...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, infamous for inflammatory outbursts in congressional hearings, unleashed another tirade targeting “white” people and their push against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. 

During a markup hearing for H.R. 8706—the Dismantle DEI Act of 2024—on Tuesday, Crockett declared that white individuals cannot be oppressed despite the explicit discriminatory nature of DEI. 

“There has been no oppression for the white man in this country,” Crockett shouted, as seen in a viral video shared on X. “You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes? You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that ‘you are going to go at work;’ ‘We are going to steal your wives;’ ‘We are going to rape your wives.’ That didn’t happen. That is oppression.” 

Crockett’s attack on the Dismantle DEI Act comes despite the Supreme Court’s firm stance that discrimination, including against racial majorities, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution 

DEI initiatives often reserve jobs, awards and other benefits for groups considered by some as historically excluded. The practice of DEI disadvantages large racial groups, including white Americans. 

With 73 co-sponsors, the Dismantle DEI Act aims to eliminate all government funding and authorization of DEI programs. The bill orders the Office of Personnel Management to “abolish all Federal DEI offices” and the Office of Management and Budget to “rescind all DEI regulations,” according to a House Oversight Committee press release. 

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., praised the bill for addressing the harm caused by DEI. “These initiatives spread divisive and exclusive ideologies in our federal government workplaces and taxpayers are left footing the bill,” he said. “For these reasons, I support the Dismantle DEI Act.” 

Crockett fired back Wednesday, calling it offensive for “white men on the other side of the aisle” to say they are being oppressed.  

“That’s not the definition of oppression,” she claimed. “You tell me the prolonged cruel or unjust treatment that you’ve had and we can have a conversation,” she said. 

In response, Comer swiftly retorted, “You could start with Exodus.” 

