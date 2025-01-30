Quantcast
Thursday, January 30, 2025

Out of Vogue: Lefty Fashion Mag Swipes at Melania after Doting on Upholstery Queen Jill Biden

'The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Melania Trump
Melania Trump speaks during a State Dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vogue took a swipe at First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday after spending the past four years lapping praise on former First Lady Jill Biden, whose fashion sense has been compared to that of the White House drapes.

In an article titled “Melania Trump Cosplays The Apprentice in Her Official Portrait,” Vogue fashion writer Hannah Jackson took aim at Trump’s wife for dressing like a “freelance magician.”

“The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition,” the author wrote for Vogue.

Vogue proudly put former Vice President Kamala Harris on their cover twice.

Harris reportedly flipped out in 2021 when the magazine caught her off guard and featured and “disrespectful” image of herself wearing a casual jacket and sneakers instead of one in traditional business attire.

Harris also marked the anniversary of Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel with her second Vogue cover photoshoot as the 2024 Democrat presidential nominee.

As for Jill Biden, she also appeared on the cover of two issues of Vogue, one in June 2021 and the other in July 2024, just after former President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

Although Vogue branded Melania Trump as a “freelance magician,” Biden’s wife showed she has an eclectic style beyond fashioning oneself like a bold-patterned sofa.

The former first lady was infamous for her White House Christmas decorations, which bore comparison to the dystopian Hunger Games series and the circus.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

