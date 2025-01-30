‘He Screwed w/ Me’: VP Vance Tells All About Trump’s ‘Red Button’ Prank

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News in an interview that aired Wednesday night all about the time President Donald Trump pulled a prank on him by pushing the “red button.”

Upon taking office for his second term, Trump reinstated the famous Diet Coke button on his Oval Office desk, which gives the president immediate access to his favorite beverage.

President Trump brings back his famous Diet Coke button so he can order his favorite drink easily from the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/5GkWiu1GJD — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2025

“He screwed with me about that, actually,” Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Vance said he and Trump were having an Oval Office powwow with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., when the interaction occurred.

“So, we’re just mid-conversation. I think we were with Senator Thune and Speaker Johnson. And he has this beautiful ornate wooden box on his desk with a red button, and he presses it. And he just kind of looks over at me, and I’m like, ‘Sir, is that—’” Vance recalled on Hannity with a burst of laughter.

NEW: President Trump already played the Diet Coke/red button joke on @JDVance “He screwed with me about that. So just a big conversation with Senator Thune and speaker Johnson, and he has this sort of beautiful wood box on his desk…” pic.twitter.com/7J0N92ZUxR — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2025

The Fox News host was instantly amused as Vance remembered asking, “Did something and just happen?”

Vance said Trump quelled his concerns by telling him, “No, I just ordered a Diet Coke.”

Vance visited the Oval Office for the first time with Trump in video captured by Johnson. The GOP House speaker posted the footage on social media on Jan. 22, celebrating Vance’s “rise from humble circumstances.”

As we gathered for our meeting at the White House yesterday, JD Vance mentioned to us that he had never before visited the Oval Office. I told him and President Trump that I HAD to capture the moment on video. Only in America can a hardworking young man from Appalachia rise from… pic.twitter.com/H4aHOyyfVt — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 22, 2025

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey personally met Trump days before his inauguration to gift him a special gift, the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle.

Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 15, 2025

The label of Trump’s custom Diet Coke bottle showed a picture of the White House with the words, “The Inauguration of President of the United States,” as well as Trump’s full name and the date of his inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025.

