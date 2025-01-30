Quantcast
Thursday, January 30, 2025

‘He Screwed w/ Me’: VP Vance Tells All About Trump’s ‘Red Button’ Prank

'So, we’re just mid-conversation. I think we were with Senator Thune and Speaker Johnson. And he has this beautiful ornate wooden box on his desk with a red button, and he presses it...'

JD Vance
JD Vance / IMAGE: PowerfulJRE via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News in an interview that aired Wednesday night all about the time President Donald Trump pulled a prank on him by pushing the “red button.”

Upon taking office for his second term, Trump reinstated the famous Diet Coke button on his Oval Office desk, which gives the president immediate access to his favorite beverage.

“He screwed with me about that, actually,” Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Vance said he and Trump were having an Oval Office powwow with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., when the interaction occurred.

“So, we’re just mid-conversation. I think we were with Senator Thune and Speaker Johnson. And he has this beautiful ornate wooden box on his desk with a red button, and he presses it. And he just kind of looks over at me, and I’m like, ‘Sir, is that—’” Vance recalled on Hannity with a burst of laughter.

The Fox News host was instantly amused as Vance remembered asking, “Did something and just happen?”

Vance said Trump quelled his concerns by telling him, “No, I just ordered a Diet Coke.”

Vance visited the Oval Office for the first time with Trump in video captured by Johnson. The GOP House speaker posted the footage on social media on Jan. 22, celebrating Vance’s “rise from humble circumstances.”

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey personally met Trump days before his inauguration to gift him a special gift, the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle.

The label of Trump’s custom Diet Coke bottle showed a picture of the White House with the words, “The Inauguration of President of the United States,” as well as Trump’s full name and the date of his inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

