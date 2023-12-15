Quantcast
Thursday, December 14, 2023

Jill Biden’s ‘Nutcracker’ Video Draws Comparisons to ‘Hunger Games,’ Bad Acid Trip

'Looks like the WH switched from cocaine to acid...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden posted the White House Christmas celebration video to Twitter on Wednesday, an annual tradition to show off the festive decorations.

Biden posted a video of a tap dance troupe, known as Dorrance Dance, “performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.”

The routine did a terrible job displaying any of the Christmas decorations, bore no resemblance to composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s traditional Nutcracker Suite and provoked a good deal of criticism.

“It didn’t look anything like the Nutcracker Suite, which is beautiful and classical,” lamented RedState’s Nick Arama. “Apparently, they had to change that because they’re Democrats—they just can’t leave anything alone.”

The dancers wore bizarre costumes, prompting several Twitter users to think of the Hunger Games series, or compare the show to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Several others questioned if Hunter Biden was the only one in the White House taking hard drugs.

A few people bemoaned the fact that the Nutcracker Suite was mentioned in relation to this performance.

Other Twitter users investigated Dorrance Dance, a New York City-based troupe that was founded in 2011 by Michelle Dorrance.

The company’s website plays host to a page encouraging white visitors to “check their privilege,” and links to Black Lives Matter and Showing Up for Racial Justice—a group for white people to contribute to and volunteer for racial justice causes.

It also has a whole page on the website dedicated to “antiracism,” providing resources on “how to educate yourself,” “where to spend your money” and other leftist dogmas.

It is unclear how much the performance, in addition to the minimal decorations, cost the White House.

The seasonal decorating process relied on about 300 volunteers who had to formally apply for the job, according to the White House. A separate link, no longer available, directed entertainers to apply for performance opportunities during holiday open houses.

Like the first lady’s upholstery-inspired fashion sensibilities, some of the decorative decisions were ridiculed as being downright tacky.

Many users took the opportunity to bring up former first lady Melania Trump’s stunning Christmas decorations when she was in the White House.

The Biden’s have not been far from scandal this Christmas season, with the White House Christmas tree falling over, resulting in another flurry of memes.

A cable holding the 40-foot-tall tree in place snapped, allowing the massive conifer to fall.

