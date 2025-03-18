Quantcast
Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Vivek Proposes Renaming Lake Erie

'I like what President Trump's done with the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joked about renaming Lake Erie to Lake Ohio, inspired by President Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. 

Ramaswamy pitched the new name during a campaign event with the Lucas County Republican Party in Ohio last week, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. 

“I like what President Trump’s done with the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of America,” Ramaswamy stated. “Anybody think if there’s a Lake Michigan, maybe there should be a Lake Ohio around here? I’m feeling that, so we’ll talk about that a little bit more as this campaign progresses.” 

When asked for comment, a Ramaswamy spokesperson said, “The audience understood it was a joke. Perhaps the media will someday get a sense of humor. Vivek is focused on real policies to Make Ohio Great Again.” 

Lake Erie is one of the five Great Lakes—Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior—all named after the Indigenous people who once resided in that area, according to the Great Lakes Guide. 

Erie is derived from the indigenous word “erielhonan,” which means “long tail,” while Ohio comes from an indigenous word meaning “beautiful river.” 

Ramaswamy’s jest came three weeks after he launched his campaign for the Republican primary for Ohio governor.

He is running against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Both men are seeking to replace Gov. Mike DeWine, whose final term ends in 2026. 

Yost scolded Ramaswamy’s joke, affirming the governor lacked authority to change the name, which is mentioned in the state’s constitution.

Ramaswamy’s joke follows Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in a bid to promote the nation’s “extraordinary heritage of our Nation” and to “ensure future generations of American citizens celebrate the legacy of our American heroes,” the president said in a statement. 

Trump added, “The naming of our national treasures, including breathtaking natural wonders and historic works of art, should honor the contributions of visionary and patriotic Americans in our Nation’s rich past.” 

Trump added, "The naming of our national treasures, including breathtaking natural wonders and historic works of art, should honor the contributions of visionary and patriotic Americans in our Nation's rich past."
Previous article
Next article
