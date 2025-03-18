FBI Embedding Agents in Israel’s Defense Ministry

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kashyap Patel have yet to release records on scandals such as the Jeffrey Epstein case, the Jan. 5/6 pipe bomber investigation, the Trump assassination attempts and more. Bondi and Patel have also yet to hold accountable the hundreds of FBI agents who hunted peaceful Jan. 6 protestors and other right-wing dissidents during the Biden administration.

They have, however, devoted considerable resources towards supporting Israel. On Monday, the DOJ announced more support for the foreign country, including FBI agents to work for Israel’s National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing (NBCTF), which is part of the country’s Ministry of Defense.

🚨The DOJ's task force on Oct. 7 entails embedding FBI agents in Israel’s National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing, which is part of the country’s Ministry of Defense. https://t.co/eVTzwPST7y pic.twitter.com/72mMNsbIfH — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 18, 2025

According to a DOJ press release, the FBI is embedding agents at the NBCTF as part of a newly created “Joint Task Force October 7 (JTF 10-7)”—an initiative to ostensibly seek justice for the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel, and to address the ongoing threat posed by Hamas and its affiliates.

“JTF 10-7 will be supported by dedicated FBI agents, analysts, forensic accountants, data scientists, and linguists who are mostly co-located in Virginia. These professionals will contribute to JTF 10‑7’s expertise in investigating and prosecuting domestic and extraterritorial terrorism cases, including terrorism-financing matters, and serve as points of contact with the FBI’s Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell and Victim Services Division,” the DOJ press release said.

“The FBI will coordinate with other law enforcement and intelligence agencies on JTF 10-7 activities, as well as foreign counterparts through the FBI’s Legal Attaché office in Israel. FBI agents will be embedded with Israel’s National Bureau of Counter Terror Finance, which has already been a tremendous partner in the ongoing investigations.”

It’s unclear why the supposedly “America first” DOJ is devoting resources to investigate a foreign terrorist attack. Israel, which receives at least $3.8 billion in U.S. foreign aid per year, has been investigating and hunting the Oct. 7 attackers since day one.

The attack killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and Hamas took 251 hostages. It touched off an Israeli counteroffensive that has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced most of the population and killed over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants.

Patel and new FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino have both said that defending Israel is among their top priorities.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 FBI Deputy Director, Dan Bongino: "Cause dear to my heart? Israel. Defense of Israel." 🇺🇸🇮🇱 FBI Director, Kash Patel: "America will prioritize Israel, and we stand by our number one ally." pic.twitter.com/ymfqrvDxvO — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 25, 2025

Along with JTF 10-7, the DOJ has also established a Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which has been cracking down on college anti-war protestors.

The Justice Department announced this month that it was investigating whether Columbia University concealed “illegal aliens” on its campus, and federal immigration agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and Columbia graduate student.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he revoked Khalil’s permission to be in the U.S. because of his role in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, saying they had riled up “anti-Jewish” sentiment and amounted to support for Hamas.

Khalil’s lawyers have challenged his detention in court.

The FBI’s relationship with Israel has a long history. Agents have long partnered with the Anti-Defamation League to investigate political dissidents.

Last year, Headline USA revealed that an undercover FBI bomb tech named Kelly Boaz was sent to Israel for training. Boaz would go on to pose as a renegade bomb-maker and outlaw biker in an undercover operation to entrap a Florida militia.

Uhhh guys I just found some new info on JTTF agent Kelly Boaz — who operated undercover posing as renegade bomb-maker and outlaw biker Kevin Post https://t.co/G1lIzThySP pic.twitter.com/yzaE0Qg2vg — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 30, 2024

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.