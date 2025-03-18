Media Outlet Falsely Implies Trump Had an Affair w/ Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) On Monday, the Daily Beast published a misleading story that distorted an interaction between President Donald Trump and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., into a sexual narrative.

In 2023, while aboard a personal jet, Trump offered his private bed to Luna, who was then pregnant and suffering from pre-eclampsia—an illness that can be life-threatening for both a mother and her unborn child.

The Beast, via entry-level intern Erkki Forster, sourced this anecdote from Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt’s book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power. Neither Isenstadt nor Forster mentioned Luna’s pre-eclampsia. Why? Because they allegedly never reached out to Luna for comment—a basic journalistic practice.

The Beast’s piece featured the misleading headline, “‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed,” accompanied by a banner reading “Our Little Secret.”

The news piece also featured the subheader stating, “The alleged comments cast new light on the president’s eyebrow-raising marriage to Melania Trump.”

For this, The Beast quoted anonymous remarks found in a book by infamous author Michael Wolff, whose credibility is so questionable that even liberal CNN’s Jake Tapper took issue with one of his books.

In response, Luna posted a lengthy takedown on X, rebuking both Isenstadt for including the misleading claim in his book and The Beast for uncritically repeating it.

I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking @POTUS , his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding.… https://t.co/D1QyG0eYde — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) March 17, 2025

Luna explained that Trump offered his bed “in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him.” Trump even assured Luna that there was a medical team on board in case anything happened to her.

She added, “This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time. I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that.”

Luna noted that just weeks later, she was induced because of her pre-eclampsia. She accused Isenstadt of deliberately failing to seek her comments—affirming that this “means that this book is likely going to be a shit hit piece.”

Neither The Beast’s CEO Beb Sherwood, Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty nor Isenstadt responded to Headline USA’s request for an interview before this article’s publication.