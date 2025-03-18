Quantcast
Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Media Outlet Falsely Implies Trump Had an Affair w/ Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

'I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that...' 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (Press Kit, House of Representatives)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAOn Monday, the Daily Beast published a misleading story that distorted an interaction between President Donald Trump and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., into a sexual narrative. 

In 2023, while aboard a personal jet, Trump offered his private bed to Luna, who was then pregnant and suffering from pre-eclampsia—an illness that can be life-threatening for both a mother and her unborn child. 

The Beast, via entry-level intern Erkki Forster, sourced this anecdote from Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt’s book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power. Neither Isenstadt nor Forster mentioned Luna’s pre-eclampsia. Why? Because they allegedly never reached out to Luna for comment—a basic journalistic practice. 

The Beast’s piece featured the misleading headline, “‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed,” accompanied by a banner reading “Our Little Secret.”  

The news piece also featured the subheader stating, “The alleged comments cast new light on the president’s eyebrow-raising marriage to Melania Trump.”  

For this, The Beast quoted anonymous remarks found in a book by infamous author Michael Wolff, whose credibility is so questionable that even liberal CNN’s Jake Tapper took issue with one of his books. 

In response, Luna posted a lengthy takedown on X, rebuking both Isenstadt for including the misleading claim in his book and The Beast for uncritically repeating it. 

Luna explained that Trump offered his bed “in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him.” Trump even assured Luna that there was a medical team on board in case anything happened to her. 

She added, “This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time. I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that.” 

Luna noted that just weeks later, she was induced because of her pre-eclampsia. She accused Isenstadt of deliberately failing to seek her comments—affirming that this “means that this book is likely going to be a shit hit piece.” 

Neither The Beast’s CEO Beb Sherwood, Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty nor Isenstadt responded to Headline USA’s request for an interview before this article’s publication. 

