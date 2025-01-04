Quantcast
Saturday, January 4, 2025

Virgin Islands Delegate’s Mic Cut Amid Whining Over Non-Voting Rule

'This body and this nation has a territories’ and a colony's problem...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAU.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett threw a dramatic tantrum on Friday on the House floor while protesting her and other U.S. territories’ non-voting status while selecting the 119th Congress’s speaker of the House. 

Plaskett’s attempt to make a political and performative point quickly fell flat as her microphone was cut off for failing to follow House rules.  

After the first speaker roll call, Plaskett demanded to know why non-voting delegates like herself were not called to vote. The move appeared to be part of a plan to gain viral attention. 

“Northern Mariana, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia were not called, representing collectively 4 million Americans … collectively the largest per capita of veterans in this country,” Plaskett began.  

“I ask why they were not called from the parliamentarian, please,” she added. 

The House clerk provided a straightforward response, swiftly shutting down Plaskett’s lecture. 

“Delegates-elect and the resident commissioner-elect are not qualified to vote. Representatives-elect are the only individuals qualified to vote in the election of a speaker,” the House clerk answered.  

“As provided in Section 36 of the House Rules and Manual, the speaker is elected by a majority of the members-elect voting by surname,” he added. 

In response, Plaskett launched into what appeared to be a memorized rant. 

“This body and this nation has a territories’ and a colony’s problem,” she added. “What was supposed to be temporary has now effectively become permanent. We must do something about this problem…” 

Plaskett’s tirade was abruptly cut short when the clerk proceeded to mute her microphone: “House will be in order.” 

The U.S. Virgin Islands is one of the six U.S. territories that are partially represented by delegates instead of lawmakers. They can introduce legislation and be part of committees but lack authority to vote on the House floor. 

American Samoathe District of Columbia, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico are the other territories. They are respectively represented by Aumua Amata Radewagen, Eleanor Holmes Norton, James Moylan, Kimberlyn King-Hinds and Pablo Jose Hernandez Rivera. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Starbucks Closes Its Iconic Seattle Location Due to Crime
Next article
‘Muhammad’ Enters Top 10 Boy Names in NYC for First Time

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com