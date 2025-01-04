Virgin Islands Delegate’s Mic Cut Amid Whining Over Non-Voting Rule

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett threw a dramatic tantrum on Friday on the House floor while protesting her and other U.S. territories’ non-voting status while selecting the 119th Congress’s speaker of the House.

Plaskett’s attempt to make a political and performative point quickly fell flat as her microphone was cut off for failing to follow House rules.

After the first speaker roll call, Plaskett demanded to know why non-voting delegates like herself were not called to vote. The move appeared to be part of a plan to gain viral attention.

“Northern Mariana, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia were not called, representing collectively 4 million Americans … collectively the largest per capita of veterans in this country,” Plaskett began.

“I ask why they were not called from the parliamentarian, please,” she added.

The House clerk provided a straightforward response, swiftly shutting down Plaskett’s lecture.

“Delegates-elect and the resident commissioner-elect are not qualified to vote. Representatives-elect are the only individuals qualified to vote in the election of a speaker,” the House clerk answered.

“As provided in Section 36 of the House Rules and Manual, the speaker is elected by a majority of the members-elect voting by surname,” he added.

In response, Plaskett launched into what appeared to be a memorized rant.

“This body and this nation has a territories’ and a colony’s problem,” she added. “What was supposed to be temporary has now effectively become permanent. We must do something about this problem…”

Plaskett’s tirade was abruptly cut short when the clerk proceeded to mute her microphone: “House will be in order.”

The U.S. Virgin Islands is one of the six U.S. territories that are partially represented by delegates instead of lawmakers. They can introduce legislation and be part of committees but lack authority to vote on the House floor.

American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico are the other territories. They are respectively represented by Aumua Amata Radewagen, Eleanor Holmes Norton, James Moylan, Kimberlyn King-Hinds and Pablo Jose Hernandez Rivera.