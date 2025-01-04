Quantcast
Starbucks Closes Its Iconic Seattle Location Due to Crime

'Oh my gosh, it’s like, actually real...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Starbucks vaccine mandate
A Starbucks sign hangs from a shop. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Starbucks decided to close one of its well-known locations, near Pike Place Market in Seattle, because of the high crime rates.

Starbucks told KOMO News on Tuesday that it is closing its location at the corner of 1st and Pike, across the street from the popular market.

“As a standard course of business, we regularly evaluate our store portfolio to determine how we can best meet our community and customers’ needs and ensure partners are supported in crafting beverages in a warm and welcoming environment,” a Starbucks spokesperson told the news source. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community and visitors at our other nearby locations, including the original store at 1912 Pike Place and 1st and University.”

Adam Hasson, the building’s leasing agent, also confirmed to KOMO News that Starbucks has already signed an early termination agreement.

“We just saw the for sale signs that went up, and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like, actually real,’” Deanna Cunningham, a nearby store manager, said. “The main focus is to have your customers feel comfortable, and if that isn’t happening, even if they are busy, it’s so many tourists that that’s their first interaction with Starbucks sometimes, and I understand that can deter people.”

The Seattle Times reported that the Starbucks location temporarily closed at the end of July 2024.

“[The company was evaluating] how best to offer a warm and welcoming environment for customers and partners [employees] at this store,” Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies told the Times.

Starbucks also closed some of its stores in Seattle due to the high crime rates in 2022.

The coffee company became infamous over the years for its radical left-wing ideology by virtue signaling, firing its employees who dared to refuse to wear LGBT Pride shirts, supporting BLM, backing Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and firing its white employees only because of the color of their skin.

