Thursday, June 6, 2024

Viral Video Unmasks Media’s Years-Long Lies on Biden Laptop

'Shame on all of these people for lying to the American people, rigging our elections, and destroying the integrity of our nation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Federal prosecutors have finally acknowledged the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, infamously known as the “Laptop from Hell,” much to the detriment of the leftist media, President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. 

In response to years of efforts by legacy media to dismiss the laptop as part of a Russian disinformation campaign, a Twitter page called KanekoaTheGreat released a 20-minute compilation highlighting Joe Biden, intelligence officials and the media refusing to admit the laptop’s authenticity. 

“Shame on all of these people for lying to the American people, rigging our elections, and destroying the integrity of our nation,” KanekoaTheGreat tweeted. 

The compilation includes CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell falsely reporting on the Trump campaign’s accusations of censorship by Big Tech companies regarding the New York Post’s report on the laptop.  

O’Donnell questioned the story’s authenticity, claiming it was designed to sow confusion in the final weeks of the election.

O’Donnell was not alone.  

Politico infamously published a story featuring 51 intelligence officials who dismissed the laptop story as Russian disinformation.  

It was later revealed that the Biden campaign, through now-Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, had orchestrated the letter. 

Taxpayer-funded NPR came under fire for refusing to cover the laptop story, claiming it was not a real story. 

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that that are just pure distractions,” claimed NPR Managing Editor Terence Samuels on a statement at the time.

An NPR whistleblower later revealed that the company refused to cover the story because it would have helped the re-election effort of then-President Donald Trump. 

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors used the laptop in the criminal trial of Hunter Biden, who is facing accusations of lying about drug use on a federal form. 

