Thursday, June 6, 2024

Hunter Biden, Lawyers Forced Out of Boutique Hotel Due to Fire Alarm

'It was Sugar Brother doing bong rippers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kevin Morris and Hunter Biden
Kevin 'Sugar Brother' Morris (left) and Hunter Biden sit in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and his “sugar brother” Kevin Morris were evacuated from a luxury hotel in Wilmington, Delaware after fire alarms went off Wednesday night, the New York Post reported on Thursday. 

Hunter Biden and Morris—currently in Delaware for the first son’s criminal trial over alleged false statements about his crack-cocaine use on a federal gun form—were among the evacuees. Also forced out was Zoe Kestan, Hunter Biden’s former girlfriend, who testified on Wednesday about his drug abuse. 

The New York Post noted that Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, were not seen outside during the evacuation. It remains unclear if the Secret Service escorted Biden out, and Morris declined to comment on the matter when pressed for answers by the New York Post. 

The evacuation prompted social media speculation about the cause of the alarm, with some users taunting Hunter Biden, suggesting he might have been smoking inside the hotel.  

“It was Sugar Brother doing bong rippers,” tweeted Headline USA’s editor-in-chief Ben Sellers. Another user, Matt Beebe, tweeted, “Does smoking crack set off fire alarms?” 

 

Concerns were also raised about why prosecution witnesses, like Kestan, were staying at the same hotel as the defendant, Hunter Biden.

 

Evacuees were directed through a tunnel to DECO Food Hall as firefighters dealt with smoke coming from the hotel’s kitchen.

“The apparent emergency was over by 10:20 pm and hotel guests returned to their rooms or the hotel bar,” the outlet reported. “The Wilmington Fire Department did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.”

Hunter Biden’s criminal trial involves an investigation into his purchase of a .38 caliber handgun, with a separate trial underway for alleged tax evasion 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
