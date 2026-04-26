Sunday, April 26, 2026

REPORT: Va. Officials Shaved Votes from Red Districts in Gerrymander Scheme

'We shaved off votes in the red counties in the countryside where Trump was strong, and we left the blue counties untouched...'

Posted by Editor 1
Virginia gerrymandering election
A graph shows the trajectory of Virginia's special election to change its redistricting rules in order to give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in congressional districts. Three late-night absentee ballot dumps within an hour's span shifted the trajectory in favor of proponents of the controversial measure. / IMAGE: @FSociety_1942 via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The recent effort to gerrymander Virginia may have shed new light on tactics being used by deep-state leftists to rig elections while going largely undetected.

To the surprise of few, Tuesday’s special election saw opponents of a Democrat gerrymandering plan leading by a large margin in day-of voting and staying competitive in early on-site voting, while proponents benefited from a massive advantage in mail-in ballots.

As revealed by independent journalist Jeff O’Donnell, three ballot dumps from Fairfax County in the span of roughly an hour, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., succeeded in putting the controversial initiative over the top.

The measure, led by former CIA operative Abigail Spanberger, seeks to give Democrats a 10 to one congressional advantage in the purple state.

It succeeded by just under 100,000 votes overall, roughly 3% of the overall vote. However, it is currently being challenged in the state courts, with judges due to rule on whether Democrats broke a series of laws in the process of pushing the ballot referendum.

The suspicious circumstances surrounding the late-night ballot dumps prompted President Donald Trump to denounce the “rigged” race.

“All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory!”

Some watchdogs noted that Virginia had failed to update its voter rolls, which included more than a million duplicate ballots.

But flooding the system with invalid ballots may just be the tip of the iceberg, according to O’Donnell and other vote-fraud investigators, who said an effort was afoot to actively delete the votes of conservatives.

At the same time that Fairfax’s ballot dumps put the gerrymandering measure over the top, several red counties saw noticeable decreases in their vote totals.

In Chesterfield County, the commonwealth’s fourth largest, voting officials admitted (after being called out) that a “clerical error” had led some 72,000 votes to be double-entered.

As more online watchdogs began to dig into the mystery of the disappearing votes, Rasmussen Reports, the data-journalism outfit founded by pollster Scott Rasmussen, noted that similar reports had emerged following the highly disputed 2020 election.

According to the firsthand account of an engineer who programmed the algorithm for equipment like Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, “we shaved off votes in the red counties in the countryside where Trump was strong, and we left the blue counties untouched.”

Among the counties where the GOP advantages were manipulated was Mesa County, Colorado. Its election clerk, Tina Peters, subsequently was sentenced to nine years in prison for accessing the voting logs in an effort to expose the fraud.

Joe Hoft, an investigative blogger and contributing writer for the Gateway Pundit, said his own investigation showed that around 600,000 ballots were deleted in Virginia during the 2020 election. Joe Biden officially carried the state by a margin of 451,138 votes.

Among other things, Hoft observed that the vote tallies were not reported as whole integers but as fractional amounts.

“This makes no sense since ballots do not come in fractions in the US,” he wrote. “Each vote equals one vote.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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