Sunday, April 26, 2026

Report: Easter Shooting Near White House is Still Unsolved

The agency had pinpointed the vehicle the shooter used, but it ended up having stolen plates so the agency couldn’t track it to any identifying information about the shooter, and the case went cold....

Posted by Ken Silva
Secret Service
Secret Service / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Easter Sunday this month, there were reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House.

That case is still unsolved, according to journalist Susan Crabtree, whose report comes on the heels of Saturday night’s attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

“The Secret Service investigated and found rifle shell casings at 16th and I Streets, and a video located the shooter’s vehicle but no images of the gunman,” Crabtree reported. “The Secret Service conducted a search of the park, which was fenced for repairs, and didn’t find a suspect.”

Publicly, the Secret Service announced that it was looking for a possible vehicle and a person of interest.

However, Crabtree said that’s not the whole story. Citing two Secret Service sources, Crabtree reported that the agency had pinpointed the vehicle the shooter used, “but it ended up having stolen plates so the agency couldn’t track it to any identifying information about the shooter, and the case went cold.”

“President Trump continued to want answers, but the Secret Service didn’t fully inform him or others at the White House about all they had uncovered in the probe,” she said.

“That was just two weeks before a shooter was able to charge past a Secret Service checkpoint outside the WHCA dinner’s ballroom, exchange gunfire with officers, was tackled, and never reached the president or anyone else at the main event,” she added.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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