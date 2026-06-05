What’s the Stanley Cup Worth?

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) The Stanley Cup is the greatest trophy in the world.

It’s also one of the most valuable. It’s made of silver – and a lot of it.

The Stanley Cup Finals kicked off this week. The Las Vegas Knights are battling the Carolina Hurricanes for the NHL championship.

Now, you might be thinking, what’s so great about the Stanley Cup?

Well, in the first place, it’s a hockey trophy. Hockey is the greatest sport. So, the Cup gets a certain amount of cred just by virtue of association.

It’s also one of the most difficult trophies to earn. The Stanley Cup champion must win four seven-game series. That means the winner could play as many as 28 playoff games before hoisting the Cup.

And have you watched an NHL playoff game?

It’s not for the meek.

Once the series is over, the team will reveal injuries. I can almost guarantee you will learn that somebody played with a broken bone, and you’ll think – no way.

I’ll give you an example. In 2023, Las Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone broke his wrist in the first period of game five of the Cup final. He played the rest of the game and scored three goals. As a reward, he got to hoist the heavy silver trophy over his head — with that broken wrist.

Now, you might be thinking, ‘You’re wrong, Mike!’ Hockey is dumb.

You’re entitled to your opinion. But be warned – I will fight you on this. And I am a hockey player.

Regardless, the Stanley Cup is a beautiful trophy.

Ask any hockey player, and they’ll tell you that the Cup is priceless. Winning a championship and being immortalized on the iconic trophy is the ultimate dream of every kid who laces up the skates and picks up a hockey stick.

The Stanley Cup is the only trophy that includes the names of every player who won it.

The names are etched into the rings on the bottom 2/3 of the Cup. Obviously, the trophy will grow ridiculously tall if they keep all the rings attached, so the bottom one is removed once the top one is full. The old rings are kept at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Nevertheless, nobody will ever forget that Erwin Murph Chamberlain won the 1946 Cup with the Montreal Canadiens. It’s chiseled right into the silver.

But you might be wondering what the cup itself is worth. As it turns out, that’s pretty hard to pin down. But we know it’s valuable enough to have its own bodyguard. Phil Pritchard serves as the “Keeper of the Cup.” He and his cohorts travel everywhere with the trophy to make sure it stays safe.

As far as the monetary value goes, the best estimate is that it’s worth about $650,000. But that figure was basically pulled out of thin air. After all, how do you value sentiment and history?

However, the Cup is valuable in and of itself. As I already mentioned, it’s made from silver.

The Cup on top is pure silver, and the base is formed from a silver-nickel alloy. It weighs in at 34.5 pounds. The NHL has not released the percentage of nickel in the Cup, but the best guess is that the melt value of the silver is between $25,000 and $30,000 at the current price.

It’s also notable that the Cup is worth twice as much this year as it was last, given the incredible rise in the silver price.

Compare that with the NFL’s ultimate prize.

The Lombardi is fabricated out of sterling silver, an alloy of silver containing 92.5 percent by weight of silver and 7.5 percent by weight of other metals (alloy), usually copper.

The Lombardi Trophy measures 20.75 inches high and weighs seven pounds (3,175 grams). That means the silver metal melt value of the trophy would be around $7,700.

To put that into perspective, when the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi in 2025, the melt value was just over $2,990.

By the way, the Stanley Cup is the fourth-most expensive trophy in sports.

You might be wondering which trophy in the sporting world is worth the most. Well, to win that, you have to play soccer.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is formed from solid 18-karat gold weighing over 11 pounds. The melt value of the gold itself comes in at well over $100,000, but the estimated value of the trophy is over $20 million.

Who wouldn’t want to get their hands on over $23,000 in silver or over $100 grand in gold? Of course, if you don’t play hockey or soccer, you’re out of luck. But as I already mentioned, there are easier ways to get silver or gold. You don’t even have to break your wrist to do it!

Just call 1-800-800-1865 and talk to a Money Metals’ precious metals specialist!

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.