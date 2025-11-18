Tuesday, November 18, 2025

US Marines Conducting Drills in Trinidad and Tobago, Just Miles From Venezuela’s Coast

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at Abbey Gate before a suicide bomber struck outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan. A new report says decisions by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan were the key factors in the collapse of that nation's military, leading to the Taliban takeover last year. (Department of Defense via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) US Marines began drills on Sunday in Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean island nation that’s just miles off the coast of Venezuela, as the US military continues its activity in the region amid a push toward a potential US attack aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago said the US Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will be deployed to the Caribbean nation from November 16 to November 21 and will participate in exercises with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF).

According to Task & Purpose, the deployment came after the Trinidadian attorney general said the US military would “intensify” its exercises in the country. The 22nd MEU has been in the Caribbean since it was deployed to the region with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group in August.

Maduro has criticized the increased US drills in Trinidad and Tobago, calling them “irresponsible” and warning against the US push toward war. “The people of Trinidad and Tobago will see if they continue allowing their waters and land to be used to gravely threaten the peace of the Caribbean,” he said over the weekend.

A US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, just arrived in the Caribbean, and according to The Washington Post, its fighter jet pilots have been studying Venezuela’s air defenses as the Trump administration is considering bombing the country. Trump suggested on Sunday that his administration was in talks with the Maduro government.

The US has continued its bombing campaign against alleged drug-running boats in the region, which has received criticism from US allies over its clear illegality under both US and international law, but Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has strongly supported the campaign despite fears among her country’s fishing community.

Bodies of people believed to be killed in the US strikes have washed up in Trinidad and Tobago, and fishermen in the country have said the US bombing campaign has them fearing for their lives and jobs.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Won’t Rule Out Sending US Troops Into Venezuela
Next article
Raleigh is Next for Federal Immigration Enforcement

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com