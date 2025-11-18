Raleigh is Next for Federal Immigration Enforcement

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) Another North Carolina city on Tuesday is expecting a visit from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Following up on Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell’s confirmation, first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Stein late Monday evening said he was aware as well. Lawmakers were reportedly told Monday afternoon.

Stein’s social media message said, “I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations. Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte.”

The governor offered no evidence of names or statistics proving federal immigration efforts were outside the scope of upholding the nation’s border laws.

Cowell in a published report said federal lawmen were in Raleigh on Monday and would become active the following day. There was no request for their presence, she said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday night said 450,000 migrant children are being sought in order to reunite them with families.

On Monday, U.S. Homeland Security led by Secretary Kristi Noem said Operation Charlotte’s Web netted 130 arrests of people illegally in America over the first two days. Criminal records of 44 of them included aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer, battery, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run.

Homeland Security said among them were Manual Vasquez-Gavarrete, a Honduran and 18th Street gang member; and Humberto Pozada-Rodriguez, another Honduran and MS-13 gang member. Barrio 18, as 18th Street is also known, and MS-13 are rivals.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Barrio 18 is known for “acts of murder, kidnapping, assault, robbery, witness intimidation, and firearms and narcotics trafficking to fuel the gang’s violent operations.” The Justice Department says “MS-13 operates through the use of intimidation and violence, including murder, and enriching members and associates through criminal activities, including breaking into houses and stealing firearms, jewelry, cash, and other items of value, and selling narcotics.”

The Justice Department believed MS-13 to have more than 10,000 members in 10 states and Washington, D.C. – roughly between 20% and 33% of its global membership. Barrio 18 is reportedly in 28 states with 30,000 to 50,000 members.