Thursday, October 3, 2024

Union Boss Who Threatened to ‘Cripple’ U.S. Economy Lives in Mansion

'It’s all about the benjamins, baby...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The International Longshoremen’s Association’s chief negotiator, Harold Dagget / PHOTO: @jasonahart via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that the International Longshoremen’s Association’s president, Harold Daggett, lives like a king, except not in a castle.

On Tuesday, the New York Post’s exclusive photos showed Daggett’s Bentley convertible parked outside his massive, 7,136-square-foot mansion in New Jersey. The images revealed that Daggett also has a five-car garage, a patio and a big pool.

The news source stated that the 10-acre mansion is located in Sparta, N.J., 50 miles from New York City.

An anonymous realtor told the Post that Daggett put the four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom property on the market in 2004 at a listing price of $3.1 million. After that, Daggett reduced the price to $2.9 million and removed the listing altogether.

Conservatives on Twitter criticized Daggett for pretending to care about the workers while living in luxury.

“Just another reason why [I] absolutely hate the unions! They are liars, cheaters and thieves. They don’t give a s**t about their members. They need their members more than their members need them. It’s all about the benjamins, baby,” one anonymous person wrote.

Others agreed, adding that union bosses are nothing more than just mafia members.

“He seems to be taking pleasure in this instead of being concerned about members not getting a paycheck,” another person wrote.

Additionally, some people remembered that unions are “corrupt” and “dirty” representations of socialism since “there’s no incentive to accelerate because workers and production are not based on a merit system but on a company being forced to be loyal to a union.”

Recent revelations came after Daggett threatened Americans by saying that he and his union would “cripple” the United States economy, as previously reported by Headline USA.

“These people today don’t know what a strike is. When my men hit the streets, from Maine to Texas, every single port will lock down,” he said, stating that the country would not survive without his union members. “Everything in the United States comes on a ship.”

He then noted that attempts to fight the strike were pointless because the union and workers would ultimately win.

“Who’s gonna win here in the long run?” he said. “In today’s world, I’ll cripple you. I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
