Union Boss Threatens to Bring U.S. Economy to Its Knees in Dockworker Strike

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The International Longshoremen’s Association’s chief negotiator Harold Daggett recently stated that the recent strike by dock workers would “cripple” the United States.

“These people today don’t know what a strike is. When my men hit the streets, from Maine to Texas, every single port will lock down,” he said, adding that the country would collapse without dock workers. “Everything in the United States comes on a ship.”

Daggett then said that American government officials would be unable to stop the strike because, ultimately, the union and workers would win.

“Who’s gonna win here in the long run?” he asked rhetorically. “In today’s world, I’ll cripple you. I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does.”

People quickly responded to the video clip of Daggett’s statement, criticizing him in every possible way.

“Must watch! This is disgusting rhetoric from the head of the longshoreman’s union. They want to inflict as much pain as they can on the American people to get what they want,” Congressman Eric Burlison, R-Mo., wrote.

Other people agreed, putting their frustrations in a more vulgar form.

“Kinda seems like an a**hole, [I don’t know],” an award-winning cartoonist George Alexopoulous wrote.

Some people also pointed out that Daggett sounds like a mafia boss.

“Why does this guy sound so [f***ing] proud he’s f***ing America over? Drop the mafia bulls**t union boss. Put your strike aside and help our country survive,” @MidLifeVirus wrote.

Other people on Twitter noted that it is very “fishy” that Daggett is “gleefully threatening the entire country.”

However, some Americans tried to see the bright side, saying that this could benefit the America First ideology.

“Best possible argument for America First out there. Why do most of our goods come on ships from China,” another anonymous person wrote.

The strike, which became the October surprise Americans have been speculating about for a long time, would negatively affect the economy. As a result, this would also negatively affect the Biden–Harris administration and Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

Before the strike, Headline USA reported about two potential October surprises. The first one was a race war inspired by what happened in 2020 after the Democrats used a career criminal, George Floyd, to divide people based on their race, and the second one was the bird flu, an attempt to recreate the coronavirus from 2020.