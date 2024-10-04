Corrupt Pa. Gov’t. Schedules Voter Website ‘Maintenance’ to Conflict w/ Trump’s Butler Rally

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Founder of Early Vote Action Scott Presler revealed on Wednesday that Pennsylvania’s Department of State attempted to engage in election interference to make Donald Trump’s winning the battleground state less possible.

“The @PAStateDept voter registration website will be unavailable on Saturday, October 5th, the day that President Trump will be triumphantly returning to the site of the assassination attempt in Butler County, PA. W/ all eyes on PA, the site will be down. Coincidence?” Presler asked rhetorically in one of his posts on Twitter.

Soon after revealing that, Presler published another post, directly addressing the Department of State.

“Dear @PAStateDept, [how] do you respond to the accusation that you’re engaging in election interference by scheduling voter registration maintenance during the day that President Trump is having a rally in Butler? Why 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., instead of 12 a.m. – 6 a.m.? Why Saturday?” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Presler wrote that the organization should “get its story straight.”

“You’re losing trust,” he added.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobeic invited Presler to talk about what happened on Real America’s Voice.

After facing the backlash, the corrupt department changed the maintenance schedule.

“The @PAStateDept just quietly changed the scheduled maintenance from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. We are watching you — peacefully — like a hawk,” Presler wrote.

Presler also thanked Lara Trump for highlighting the election interference on Instagram.

“Thank you, @LaraLeaTrump, for your help. Thank you, Lara,” he wrote.

As of Thursday, Donald Trump has not yet commented on the recent example of election interference.

The recent news came after the department announced that there would be election interference in the state.

“Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is “rigged.” See the full explanation at http://vote.pa.gov/FactCheck,” the department wrote.

Presler urged the department four times to tell Americans whether illegal aliens would be allowed to vote in the 2024 election or not.

The Left is also trying to interfere in the upcoming election by making sure Democrats in the rural parts of Pennsylvania vote.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump could win the far-left Philadelphia, which could explain Democrats’ recent election interference attempts, specifically the recent incident of an Airbnb host in the city evicting pro-Trump ballot chasers.