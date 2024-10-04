Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Kamala Doused by Firefighters Union That Once Backed Biden

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The influential firefighter union that once backed President Joe Biden refused to endorse his successor, Vice President Kamala, for the 2024 election. 

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) announced Thursday it would not endorse any candidate in 2024 after a narrow vote, with the membership rejecting an endorsement by just 1.2 percentage points. 

“Over the past year, the IAFF took unprecedented steps to hear our members’ views on the candidates and the policy issues that matter most to them,” IAFF President Edward Kelly said in a statement. 

“The IAFF Executive Board determined that we are better able to advocate for our members and make progress on the issues that matter to them if we, as a union, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder,” Kelly added.

The union boss affirmed that the decision was “the best way to preserve and strengthen our unity.” This refusal to endorse contrasts sharply with the union’s strong backing of Biden in 2020. 

The IAFF became an early supporter of Biden, throwing its weight behind the then-former vice president in April 2019—two years ahead of the election. 

As reported by The Hill, Biden attended the union’s 2023 legislative conference, where he declared, “I have your back.” 

The IAFF has endorsed Democrats in most elections since 1984 but declined to endorse in 2016 when Donald Trump won the presidency, many critics suggested.

IAFF is the second major union to withhold its endorsement for 2024 after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters took a similar stance, dealing a crushing blow to Harris’s presidential hopes. 

Harris quickly became the target of mockery on social media after the IAFF delivered its damning snub. 

 

 

