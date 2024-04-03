Quantcast
Trump’s Ultimatum to Countries Not Taking Deportees: ‘They’re Coming Home’

'Hold onto your britches 'cause they're coming back...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at a rally in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump, currently seeking to return to the White House after the 2024 election, issued an ultimatum to countries refusing to accept individuals deported from the U.S.

Speaking during a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump conveyed a stern message to these defiant countries, stating they would be forced to accept deportees regardless of their policies.

“On day one I will seal the border and we’ll begin the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of our country,” Trump asserted on Tuesday, addressing a gathering of sheriffs in Michigan.

“If other countries say they won’t take them back… I will say: ‘Yeah. Here they come. Hold onto your britches ’cause they’re coming back.,” Trump declared, eliciting laughter from the sheriffs.

Trump’s visit to Michigan comes as he bolsters his campaign ahead of the 2024 general election, where he is expected to face President Joe Biden, the incumbent currently embroiled in scandals, including mass immigration and an impeachment inquiry. 

During his Michigan stop, Trump secured the endorsement of the Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM), one of the largest police unions in the state. 

“On behalf of 12,000 Law Enforcement people that the Police Officers Association of Michigan represent—We want you to accept our endorsement for President of the United States,” said POAM President James Tignanelli.

This latest endorsement marks the third consecutive time the association has backed Trump’s campaign. 

In contrast, Biden is facing widespread criticism for the influx of illegal aliens, an issue that has also impacted Michigan. 

Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a Mexican national who was deported under the Trump administration, stands accused of killing his girlfriend, Mavi Garcia, a 25-year-old Michigan woman. 

According to Fox17 Michigan, Ortiz-Vite allegedly fired several shots at Garcia following an altercation inside a car. He purportedly removed Garcia’s body from the vehicle before running over it.

Despite being deported, Ortiz-Vite managed to return during the Biden administration.

Deportation is one of the pressing issues confronting the White House, with several countries refusing to repatriate their own citizens. Among those countries are Venezuela, Cuba, and China. Mexico recently announced that it would not accept individuals expelled from the U.S. by Texas authorities.

