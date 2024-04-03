FBI Refuses to Disclose Records on Mobster/Informant ‘Whitey’ Bulger

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI has closed its file on infamous mobster, undercover informant and MK Ultra subject James “Whitey” Bulger, refusing to provide records in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Boston Herald, which sought the Bulger records via FOIA, reported on the FBI’s closure last week. According to the Herald, the FBI claims to be still using the file for ongoing “law enforcement proceedings.”

“They did not divulge what investigation Bulger’s case could still be linked to, considering the former Southie mobster was murdered while in a West Virginia prison in August 2018 by two fellow inmates. He was 89 and wheelchair-bound at the time of his death,” the Herald reported.

“It has also long been speculated that Bulger hid millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts that have yet to be discovered.”

Along with being a mobster, Bulger was also known for being an FBI informant—giving the bureau information in exchange for protection from law enforcement, which allowed him to kill with impunity. A family member of someone Bulger killed in 1981—while he was an FBI informant—blasted the bureau for not being transparent.

“It’s a joke,” said the family member. “There’s no way in hell they shouldn’t tell all. It’s not right to all of the loved ones of victims still looking for answers.”

A juror from Bulger’s 2013 federal trial—where he was convicted in Boston of murdering 11 people—also blasted the FBI.

“The whole thing was corrupt from the get-go,” said the juror, Janet Uhlar. “They put out a lie. He was never an informant, he bought information from the FBI.”

Just as intriguing as Bulger’s mob and fed life was the fact that he was subjected to CIA-run mind-control experiments in his earlier years—what’s now commonly known as MK Ultra. Uhlar, the juror, also wants to know more details of this.

“His mind was manipulated by the CIA and he shouldn’t have been let out into the public,” she told the Herald. “The other guys were as dirty as dirty could be.”

The Herald did not say whether it plans to sue the FBI to force production of the Bulger file.

