Quantcast
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

WATCH: Calif. Police Kill Kidnapped Teen Trying to Flee During 2022 Shootout

'Stop shooting her! He's in the car! Stop! She's OK! He's in the car!'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Newly emerged helicopter footage of a 2022 police incident showed California Highway Patrol officers shooting and killing a kidnapped teenager who was running toward them seeking safety amid a flurry of gunfire, the Daily Mail reported.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was killed on Sept. 27, 2022 after being kidnapped by her father, Anthony John Graziano, 45—who had, just moments before, murdered his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez, by shooting her several times.

Martinez and Graziano were going through a divorce at the time. After killing Martinez, Anthony Graziano appears to have abducted his daughter.

Police, responding to an AMBER Alert call, tracked down the elder Graziano along a highway with his daughter in the car. Anthony fired at police throughout the chase, which went on for 70 miles.

The pursuit ended when Anthony trapped himself in the brush beside a Highway 15 exit ramp near Hesperia, California.

In the harrowing aerial footage of what followed, Savannah can be seen, unarmed—at least by the time of the video—listening to officers, crawling on her hands and knees.

Soon thereafter, she was bombarded by a hail of gunfire, all while one of the deputies on site pleaded with the others to stop.

“Stop shooting her! He’s in the car! Stop! She’s OK! He’s in the car!” the deputy can be heared saying.

Previous reports of the incident had suggested that officers fired on Savannah because she was wearing tactical gear and had fired first, which now appears to be questionable.

It remains possible, however, that Savannah did fire at officers first from the car, whether at the behest of her father, or for some other reason.

Savannah was pronounced dead at the scene after the shootout. Anthony was also killed.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office had issued no comment on the video as of the writing of this article.

The release of the footage comes on the heels of another tragedy involving a San Bernadino deputy who, last month, fatally shot a 15-year-old Apple Valley boy after he charged at the officer with a garden tool.

The unnamed officer was responding to a call about the teen, Ryan Gainer, attacking his sister and breaking doors and glass at the home, ABC 7 reported.

Family members said Ryan, who was autistic, had gotten worked up after being told to do chores instead of play video games.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jemele Hill: College Hoops Star Caitlin Clark Gets Media Attention Because She’s White
Next article
Trump’s Ultimatum to Countries Not Taking Deportees: ‘They’re Coming Home’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com