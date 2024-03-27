Quantcast
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Mexican National Allegedly Murders Woman in Drunken Carjacking Attempt 

'He was ordered removed by an immigration judge...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Illegal Alien Allegedly Kills Michigan Woman (Source: Mavi Garciaa / Facebook / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An undocumented immigrant from Mexico has been apprehended for the murder of a 25-year-old Michigan woman in what reports depict as a drunken carjacking incident. 

According to Fox17 Michigan, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old Mexican national previously deported, stands accused of fatally shooting Mavi Garcia, whom he reportedly knew. 

Following an altercation last week, Ortiz-Vite allegedly fired multiple shots at Garcia before forcibly taking possession of her vehicle, leaving her lifeless body by the side of a Michigan road. According to ABC 13, the illegal alien ran over Garcia’s body before leaving the scene. Her remains were discovered around 11:40 p.m

Notably, Ortiz-Vite had been apprehended in August 2020 on an unrelated matter but failed to appear for the scheduled hearing, which pertained to two misdemeanor driving offenses. ICE detained him the day before and subsequently deported him on September 24, 2020. However, he managed to re-enter the U.S.

“Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Detroit on Aug. 31, 2020, and served a notice to appear,” an ICE spokesperson told Fox17.  

“He was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office of Immigration Review Sept. 24, 2020, and was removed to Mexico Sept. 29, 2020,” the spokesperson added.

According to Fox17, the pair had been involved in a romantic relationship and had arranged to meet before the tragic event allegedly instigated by Ortiz-Vite. 

The man is facing one count each for homicide, open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended or revoked license. 

The stolen vehicle was later recovered on Saturday. 

During subsequent interrogations, Ortiz-Vite confessed to law enforcement officials that he had shot at Garcia multiple times following an argument.  

He asserted that Garcia was seated in the driver’s seat when he discharged the firearm, and he purportedly fired again assuming she was still alive after exiting the vehicle. 

Shortly thereafter, Ortiz-Vite removed the body from the car and abandoned it beside the highway.

A fundraiser for Garcia’s funeral has raised nearly $16,000.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
