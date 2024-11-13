Trump’s Pick to Lead Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, Shocks Mainstream Media

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday evening nominated former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of Defense.

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”

Hegseth is an Army combat veteran whose tours of duty included combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the terrorist detention center at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

He earned two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

The former Fox News host, who was at the network for eight years, received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his graduate degree from Harvard University, according to Trump’s statement.

The president-elect praised Hegseth’s recent book, The War on Warriors. He acknowledged Hegseth’s leadership at two veterans advocacy organizations.

“Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy,” Trump wrote.

Fox News released a statement wishing Hegseth well, according to Mediaite.

“Pete Hegseth has been an exceptional host on FOX & Friends and FOX Nation and a best-selling author for FOX News Books for nearly a decade,” said the statement.

“His insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today,” the network added. “We are extremely proud of his work at FOX News and wish him the best of luck in Washington.”

Hegseth’s former Fox News colleagues celebrated the announcement soon after it was made.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was on air when news broke of Hegseth’s appointment. She took to social media later, calling Hegseth a “patriot and fighter” who will help bring “real change” to Washington, D.C.

Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary: @PeteHegseth. A patriot and fighter who truly puts America First. Our enemies are on notice. Get ready for a real change in Washington. https://t.co/9gfMMGA53A https://t.co/9gfMMGA53A — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 13, 2024

On his primetime show, host Jesse Watters called Hegseth a “fierce advocate for veterans on and off the air.”

No one loves America more than @PeteHegseth. @kayleighmcenany and I share our thoughts on Hegseth being nominated by @realDonaldTrump for defense secretary. pic.twitter.com/AJvuXZIvnF — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 13, 2024

Harris Faulkner said “we win” with Hegseth at the helm. And late-night Saturday host Jimmy Failla joked that “all the drag queens at the Pentagon” will be out of a job.

Congratulations to my friend and colleague Pete Hegseth. You have served this great nation’s military and you are a wonderful father, husband to Jen and more… with you we win! pic.twitter.com/JIF1xZ3GTG — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) November 13, 2024

Congrats to my man Pete Hegseth and condolences to all the drag queens at the Pentagon. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 13, 2024

Leftist talking heads and politicians had total meltdowns over Trump’s unconventional pick.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Trump was filling his “clown car” quickly and suggested he would quickly fire everyone appointed.

“You can’t make this up,” she said when she reported Hegseth was chosen.

The meltdown over Pete Hegseth is amazing. The more mad they are, the better of a pick you know it is. He’s smart. Combat Veteran. 2 bronze stars. Loves America. Spoke out against wokeness in the military. MAGA EXCELLENT choice! pic.twitter.com/asnNiaKEnA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Trump’s choice of Cabinet officials like Hegseth will make “us less safe and must be rejected.”

A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense. I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected. https://t.co/6ADUJSm8x6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

CNN’s Scott Jennings defended Hegseth as secretary of Defense, telling fellow panelists to give him a chance.

He reminded CNN panelists that Americans voted in Trump as a rejection of insider government officials.

HOLY SMOKES: @ScottJenningsKY just went scorched earth on Carl Bernstein and CNN panel defending Pete Hegseth — — while excoriating current Pentagon leadership over their disastrous record. 🔥🔥🔥 “Does anyone have confidence in the current leadership of the Pentagon? And the… pic.twitter.com/dEs315grh4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2024

“Pete Hegseth — he’s an American hero!” Jennings told CNN host Abby Phillip.

“He’s gonna have to go up there just like everybody else and prove his knowledge of how to do this job. He’s not immune from that, but we ought to give this man a chance, in my opinion.”

Some, such as well known comedian and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash, pointed out that the outside-the-box appointment underscored the deep need to reform the military, which was criticized during the Biden administration for prioritizing political agendas over military readiness.

Trump picking Hegseth for Secretary of Defense means he can't trust a single high ranking member of our military right now. That is telling. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 13, 2024

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.