Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Congress Unearths Secret FBI Social Media Surveillance Tool

'The FBI uses this tool to monitor social media posts by users, regardless of whether the users are American citizens or foreign actors...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Government surveillance
Government surveillance / IMAGE: ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee recently discovered that the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force—which was responsible for helping squash the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election—uses a secret software tool to monitor Americans’ social media content.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, disclosed the tool in an open letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday, demanding answers about how it’s used. Jordan said he learned of the software tool last month, when interviewing an FBI Criminal Investigative Division Analyst previously assigned to the FITF.

According to Jordan, the FBI analyst “disclosed that the FITF uses ‘software tools where [the FBI can] search open-source databases about content indicative of criminal conduct.’ According to the analyst’s testimony, the FBI uses this tool to monitor social media posts by users, regardless of whether the users are American citizens or foreign actors, to search for ‘content indicative of criminal conduct.'”

“The analyst further testified that the FBI shares its findings, such as the specific ‘username and the content’ of the posts, with social media companies to censor such content accordingly.”

The FBI analyist told the committee that the FBI only uses the tool to monitor “criminal conduct.” But according to Jordan, an FBI attorney repeatedly interrupted lawmakers when they questioned the analyst about the nature of the software tool and the scope of the FBI’s use of it.

“Agency counsel repeatedly prevented the analyst from fully answering the Committee’s questions,” Jordan said. “Therefore, we write to obtain additional information in order to understand whether the FBI has or could use this software tool to censor or infringe upon lawful speech, particularly Americans’ political speech.”

Jordan seeks a briefing on the software by Nov. 26.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s Pick to Lead Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, Shocks Mainstream Media
Next article
Report: Colombian Drug Cartel is Now in the Gold Mining Business

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com