Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Trump’s Granddaughter Turns 18, Trolls Swarm w/ Vile Posts

'Everyone is in this comment section is getting arrested by CIA or FBI...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Trump family
Trump family / IMAGE: Kai Trump via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Some social media users crossed the line Sunday by sexualizing President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, just as she celebrated her 18th birthday. 

TikTok trolls who appeared to be leftist sickos flooded Kai’s celebratory video—attacking her song choice and spewing vile remarks about her age. 

In the clip, Kai—Donald Trump Jr’s oldest daughter—and three young friends are seen lip-syncing to Nelly Furtado and Timbaland’s Promiscuous Girl before heading out for the evening. 

“I’m all yours what you waiting for,” Furtado sings, followed by Timbaland: “Promiscuous girl, you’re teasing me. You know what I want and I got what you need.” 

Though that track is a harmless TikTok trend, some users seized on its suggestive lyrics: “Cringe. Kai don’t sink to the levels of your peers. This is not giving the impression you think it is. Highly suggestive posting this song with an announcement of your turn of age,” one user sneered. 

@thekaitrumpgolfer

Last day being 17 😢 #birthday #viral #fyp #fypage

♬ original sound – Kai Trump

Others took a predatory route: “Now you’re legal,” racked up 527 likes, while “Almost legal,” earned 1,392 likes. 

Headline USA has withheld the most depraved comments, some of which TikTok has since removed. 

Several bystanders blasted the commenters for potential criminal harassment: “Everyone is in this comment section is getting arrested by CIA or FBI,” one warned. 

Another added, “Yall think it’s games until the FBI legitimately knocks on ur door for these comments.” 

Out of respect for the Trump family, Headline USA is withholding the most vile comments, some of which TikTok has since removed.

These comments echoed a similarly disturbing post from leftist influencer and gay activist Mike Sington, who came under fire in 2024 after tweeting to over 100,000 followers, “Barron Trump turns 18 today… He’s fair game now.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Book: Biden’s Handlers Considered Putting Him in a Wheelchair

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com