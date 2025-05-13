Trump’s Granddaughter Turns 18, Trolls Swarm w/ Vile Posts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some social media users crossed the line Sunday by sexualizing President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, just as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

TikTok trolls who appeared to be leftist sickos flooded Kai’s celebratory video—attacking her song choice and spewing vile remarks about her age.

In the clip, Kai—Donald Trump Jr’s oldest daughter—and three young friends are seen lip-syncing to Nelly Furtado and Timbaland’s Promiscuous Girl before heading out for the evening.

“I’m all yours what you waiting for,” Furtado sings, followed by Timbaland: “Promiscuous girl, you’re teasing me. You know what I want and I got what you need.”

Though that track is a harmless TikTok trend, some users seized on its suggestive lyrics: “Cringe. Kai don’t sink to the levels of your peers. This is not giving the impression you think it is. Highly suggestive posting this song with an announcement of your turn of age,” one user sneered.

Others took a predatory route: “Now you’re legal,” racked up 527 likes, while “Almost legal,” earned 1,392 likes.

Headline USA has withheld the most depraved comments, some of which TikTok has since removed.

Several bystanders blasted the commenters for potential criminal harassment: “Everyone is in this comment section is getting arrested by CIA or FBI,” one warned.

Another added, “Yall think it’s games until the FBI legitimately knocks on ur door for these comments.”

These comments echoed a similarly disturbing post from leftist influencer and gay activist Mike Sington, who came under fire in 2024 after tweeting to over 100,000 followers, “Barron Trump turns 18 today… He’s fair game now.”