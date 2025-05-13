Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Book: Biden’s Handlers Considered Putting Him in a Wheelchair

'Given Biden's age, [his physician Kevin O'Connor] also privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Brandon falls
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) How bad was Joe Biden’s health decline during the final years of his presidency? According to a forthcoming book, his handlers discussed the possibility he’d need to use a wheelchair if he won another term.

“Biden’s physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” wrote CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson in their forthcoming tell-all, Original Sin.

“Given Biden’s age, [his physician Kevin O’Connor] also privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery,” the authors wrote—as reported Tuesday by Axios.

According to the book, Biden’s handlers first seriously considered the wheelchair when he tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy in June 2023. His handlers attributed his “halting walk” to a fractured foot he suffered in 2020, but privately they knew he was just getting old.

Thompson and Tapper’s book is just one of many sources about how Biden’s health steeply declined, and how the White House hid that fact from the public. Last week,  the New York Times reported that Biden’s handlers decided to skip his cognitive test last year over fears it would spark concerns about his declining mental capacity.

And in December, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report showing that the President’s handlers knew about his decline since before his inauguration.

“Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes,” the newspaper reported.

As Biden’s decline worsened, his handlers became more protective of him. Not only did they prevent him from speaking to media and donors; many administration officials were denied access to him.

“The structure was also designed to prevent Biden, an undisciplined public speaker throughout his half-century political career, from making gaffes or missteps that could damage his image, create political headaches or upset the world order,” the Journal said.

“The system put Biden at an unusual remove from cabinet secretaries, the chairs of congressional committees and other high-ranking officials. It also insulated him from the scrutiny of the American public.”

According to former CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, Biden held nine full cabinet meetings—three in 2021, two in 2022, three in 2023 and just one this year.

By comparison, Obama held 19 in his first term and Trump held 25.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pope Leo’s Brother Once Called Pelosi ‘Drunk C**t,’ Mocked Hubby’s Sexuality

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com