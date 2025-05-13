Tuesday, May 13, 2025

DNC Cancels David Hogg after He Defends Straight Men

'Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
David-Hogg-Lorie-Shaull-CC
David Hogg / PHOTO: Lorie Shaull (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg lamented Friday that Democrats lost the “get-­laid” crowd—that is, men who “just want to get laid and have fun.” Days later, the DNC moved to void his election.

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher, Hogg argued Democrats lost younger male voters by making them feel judged. He suggested that they could win back elections by regaining their support.

“What I think happened last election is younger men — they would rather vote for somebody who they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly because they’re going to be judged or ostracized or excommunicated,” he said.

Doubling down, Hogg added: “Ultimately, what we have to do here is figure out how to bring people back in and work towards the bigger goal of advancing the future of this country. Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.”

Hogg’s comments apparently weren’t well-received. On Monday, the DNC voted to void the results of the internal party vote that made David Hogg a party vice chair, ruling that the election had not followed proper parliamentary procedures, according to the New York Times.

“The decision — which came after roughly three hours of internal debate and one tie vote — will put the issue before the full body of the Democratic National Committee,” the Times reported. “It must decide whether to force Mr. Hogg and a second vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta, to run again in another election later this year.”

But while the DNC may not like Hogg’s message, it certainly aligns with voting patterns. Last November, men aged 18 to 29 backed Trump 56 percent to 42 percent, while women chose former Vice President Kamala Harris 58 percent to 41 percent, according to polling by Tufts University as cited by the New York Post.

Trump’s campaign actively courted young male influencers, appearing on shows hosted by Adin Ross, Theo Von and former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. In contrast, Harris zeroed in on identity politics and safe-space outlets.

She infamously sat for a softball chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast and paid for an interview conducted by Oprah. She also invited celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo to rally crowds.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s Granddaughter Turns 18, Trolls Swarm w/ Vile Posts
Next article
UnitedHealthGroup’s Shares Plummet More than 38% Since CEO’s Assassination

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com