DNC Cancels David Hogg after He Defends Straight Men

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg lamented Friday that Democrats lost the “get-­laid” crowd—that is, men who “just want to get laid and have fun.” Days later, the DNC moved to void his election.

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher, Hogg argued Democrats lost younger male voters by making them feel judged. He suggested that they could win back elections by regaining their support.

“What I think happened last election is younger men — they would rather vote for somebody who they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly because they’re going to be judged or ostracized or excommunicated,” he said.

Doubling down, Hogg added: “Ultimately, what we have to do here is figure out how to bring people back in and work towards the bigger goal of advancing the future of this country. Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.”

NEW: David Hogg gets a huge reaction from Bill Maher after saying Democrats need to reconnect with young men who just want to “get laid and have fun” without walking on eggshells. He said the parties have flipped. Democrats are now the snobs that judge your every move. “What I… pic.twitter.com/2SyeflzMhA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 10, 2025

Hogg’s comments apparently weren’t well-received. On Monday, the DNC voted to void the results of the internal party vote that made David Hogg a party vice chair, ruling that the election had not followed proper parliamentary procedures, according to the New York Times.

“The decision — which came after roughly three hours of internal debate and one tie vote — will put the issue before the full body of the Democratic National Committee,” the Times reported. “It must decide whether to force Mr. Hogg and a second vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta, to run again in another election later this year.”

But while the DNC may not like Hogg’s message, it certainly aligns with voting patterns. Last November, men aged 18 to 29 backed Trump 56 percent to 42 percent, while women chose former Vice President Kamala Harris 58 percent to 41 percent, according to polling by Tufts University as cited by the New York Post.

Trump’s campaign actively courted young male influencers, appearing on shows hosted by Adin Ross, Theo Von and former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. In contrast, Harris zeroed in on identity politics and safe-space outlets.

She infamously sat for a softball chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast and paid for an interview conducted by Oprah. She also invited celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo to rally crowds.