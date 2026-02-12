Thursday, February 12, 2026

Trump’s Approval Rating Higher in Israel Than in the US

President Donald Trump has substantially higher approval ratings among Israelis than among Americans...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
El presidente Donald Trump habla mientras Tulsi Gabbard presta juramento para el cargo de directora de Inteligencia Nacional en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca, el miércoles 12 de febrero de 2025, en Washington. (AP Foto/Alex Brandon)

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) President Donald Trump has substantially higher approval ratings among Israelis than among Americans. Trump had taken several positions that are unpopular with Americans but favorable to Israel.

According to a new poll conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute, Trump’s approval in Israel is 73%. There is a wide gap between right-wing and left-wing Israelis. Only a third of left-wing Israelis approve of Trump, while 92% of those on the right have a favorable view of the American President.

A New York Times analysis of multiple recent surveys that measured Americans’ views on Trump, found a majority disapprove of the President. 56% of Americans disapprove of the President, while just 41% favor.

The higher poll numbers in Israel could be the result of Trump making several statements that support Israel, but contradict what he promised to do as President. While Trump told Americans on the campaign trail he would avoid wars in the Middle East, in June, he bombed Iran to help Israel destroy nuclear sites. The President is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, and is considering attacking Iran again.

Additionally, Trump promised to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Many Americans believe the documents will show Epstein was at the head of an international sex trafficking ring that exploited underage girls, and the convicted sex criminal had deep ties in Tel Aviv.

Trump and his administration have refused to release the files. A Congressional effort led by Republican Thomas Massie forced the government to release the documents. However, the White House has slow-walked the process and redacted much of the valuable information.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS Pleads for Money; Democrat Offers Alternative Funding Bill Excluding ICE
Next article
Immigration Enforcement Surge to End in Minnesota, Homan Says

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com