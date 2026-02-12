Thursday, February 12, 2026

Immigration Enforcement Surge to End in Minnesota, Homan Says

Homan said officials have "greatly reduced" the number of targets throughout Minnesota…

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) White House Border Czar Tom Homan said on Thursday the monthslong immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota will end in the next week. 

On Dec. 4, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent 2,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis and St. Paul metropolitan areas as part of Operation Metro Surge. 

Homan said officials have “greatly reduced” the number of targets throughout Minnesota. He said federal agents have arrested murderers, sex offenders, national security threats and gang members. 

“We have obtained an unprecedented level of coordination with law enforcement officials that is focused on promoting public safety across the entire state,” Homan said. 

Homan said President Donald Trump agreed with his proposal to end the immigration enforcement surge throughout the state. He said federal immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota will be relocated to other parts of the country. 

“A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue to the next week,” Homan said. “Law enforcement officers drawn down from this surge operation will either return to the duty station or be assigned elsewhere.”

Homan did not specify how many federal agents would be removed from Minnesota. He said investigators of fraud in the state would continue to remain on the ground. 

Last week, Homan announced 700 federal agents would leave the state. In that announcement, he said roughly 150 agents is the typical amount of immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

“President Trump and I want to thank the men and women of ICE and CBP and partner agencies who have been assigned here during Operation Metro surge, you achieved a great success for the Minnesota communities,” Homan said.

