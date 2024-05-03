Trump Will Address Libertarians to Defeat Biden

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was announced that Donald Trump will address the Libertarian National Party at their convention on May 25, 2024.

In preparation for his speech, the Libertarian Party will present Trump with a list of their top ten issues, aiming to influence his policy positions, Trending Politics reported, adding that the interaction is seen as a chance to bridge ideological gaps and foster a dialogue that could allow removing Joe Biden from the White House and saving the United States.

“Libertarians are some of the most independent and thoughtful thinkers in our Country, and I am honored to join them in Washington, DC, later this month. We must all work together to help advance freedom and liberty for every American, and a second Trump Administration will achieve that goal. I look forward to speaking at the Libertarian Event, which will be attended by many of my great friends,” Trump said.

He then added that both conservatives and libertarians need to work together to defeat Biden if they want to save this country.

“We all have to remember that our goal is to defeat the Worst President in the History of the United States, BY FAR, Crooked Joe Biden. If Libertarians join me and the Republican Party, where we have many Libertarian views, the election won’t even be close. We cannot have another four years of death, destruction, and incompetence. WE WILL WORK TOGETHER AND WIN!” Trump proclaimed.

“Become Ungovernable” is the theme of this year’s Libertarian National Convention, which is supposed to reflect the party’s response to what they consider authoritarian actions by both federal and state governments under Biden’s regime.

As of May 2, 2024, the latest update on the national polls for the 2024 presidential election shows Trump leading with 41.4% of the vote, with Biden taking second place (40.8%) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking third place (10%).