Thursday, May 2, 2024

Fox News Caves to Hunter Biden

'We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and — out of an abundance of caution in the interim — have taken it down...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Fox News pulled down a mini-series on Hunter Biden after the lawyers of the corrupt son of Joe Biden threatened with a lawsuit.

The New York Post reported that the six-part program, “The Trial of Hunter Biden,” which was available on Fox Nation, the network’s digital streaming platform, will stay down at least temporarily pending a review.

“This program was produced in and has been available since 2022. We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and — out of an abundance of caution in the interim — have taken it down,” a Fox News spokesperson said.

Hunter’s lawyers sent a letter to the cable news giant, in which they accused the network of publishing “hacked” intimate images of the scandal-plagued 54-year-old.

“For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain,” attorneys Mark Geragos, Bryan Freedman and Tina Glandian said.

Additionally, they also specifically called on Fox News to remove “The Trial of Hunter Biden” mock trial series, which was released in 2022.

The mini-series used a mix of actors and real material to depict what Hunter’s trial would be like.

The corrupt lawyers criticized the series, calling it a distortion.

“While using certain true information, the series intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth, narrates happenings out of context and invents dialogue intended to entertain. Thus, the viewer of the series cannot decipher what is fact and what is fiction, which is highly damaging to Mr. Biden,” they stated.

Fox News responded to the lawyers by saying that the network was justified to make and release the mini-series because Hunter “is a public figure who has been the subject of investigations by both the Department of Justice and Congress, has been indicted by two different US Attorney’s Offices in California and Delaware and has admitted to multiple incidents of wrongdoing.”

“Hunter Biden’s lawyers have belatedly chosen to publicly attack Fox News’ constitutionally protected coverage regarding their client… Consistent with the First Amendment, Fox News has accurately covered these highly publicized events as well as the subsequent indictment of an FBI informant who was the source of certain claims made about Mr. Biden,” Fox News said.

