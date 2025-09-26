Trump Trolls Biden: Replaces Official Portrait with Autopen Pic

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump trolled his embattled predecessor, Joe Biden, by replacing his official portrait in the White House’s Presidential Hall of Fame with a photo of his autopen.

The White House released photos of the newly updated hall on Wednesday via X, directly highlighting Trump’s and Biden’s portraits.

“The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it…” wrote White House official Margo Martin in the caption of a video posted on X.

In the video, Martin showed side-by-side portraits of former presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump.

She then zoomed in on Biden’s portrait, which was notably missing and replaced with a photo of the autopen.

Trump had hinted at the stunt earlier this month while speaking with the Daily Caller. “We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump said of Biden’s portrait, adding, “He didn’t win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president.”

The White House’s use of the autopen portrait comes amid ongoing questions about who effectively governed the country during Biden’s four years in office.

Reporting from Headline USA and several other conservative outlets noted that a small group of selected officials often made policy decisions around the White House, with Biden at times reportedly unaware of major actions.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, not particularly known for conservative commentary, corroborated this in his book, Original Sin, writing that Biden’s presidency “was, at best, a five-person board with Joe Biden as chairman.”

Biden’s lack of oversight reportedly extended to the issuance of presidential pardons, with some White House officials using the autopen to sign some of the largest batches of clemency in history.

In total, Biden signed 4,245 acts of clemency during his tenure, far exceeding the 3,796 pardons signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt during his 12 years in office, according to Pew Research.