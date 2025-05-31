Biden Threatens to ‘Beat the Hell Out of’ Jake Tapper Over Bombshell Book

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Joe Biden on Friday threatened to “beat the hell out of” Jake Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson after their book, Original Sin, exposed a “cover-up” of the former president’s cognitive decline.

Addressing reporters in New Castle, Delaware, Biden lashed out when asked about the book’s criticism of him.

“There’s also been a lot of discussion recently about your mental and physical capabilities while you were in office,” a CNN reporter began, only for Biden to cut her off.

“You can see that I’m mentally incompetent and I can’t walk? And I will beat the hell out of both of them,” Biden shot back, apparently pointing at Tapper and Thompson.

The reporter asked Biden about Democratic officials who claim, without evidence, the party stood a better chance against President Donald Trump with a much younger candidate.

“Why did you run against me then? Because I would have beaten them,” Biden shot back, stepping closer to the reporter.

When asked if he had any regrets, Biden replied: “No. I don’t. … There’s a lot going on, and I think we’re in a really difficult moment, not only in American history but in world history. I think in one of those inflection points in history where the decisions we make.”

“I’m very proud, I put my record as president against any president at all,” the former president continued.

Biden’s comments come just days after Original Sin’s release. The book reaffirms conservative outlets like Headline USA, which reported that Biden was visibly diminished and likely unfit to serve as president.

Original Sin paints a bleak picture of Biden’s presidency, quoting a White House official who described it as a government run by an unelected few.

“One person told us that the presidency was, at best, a five-person board with Joe Biden as chairman of the board,” Tapper recounted in an interview with KPBS.