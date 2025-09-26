Kamala Blames Trump for Own Assassination Attempt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in her new book, 107 Days, that President Donald Trump bears blame for the second assassination attempt against him. Her reasoning? Trump’s support for gun rights.

Harris made the claim likely in reference to Ryan Routh, the Florida man recently convicted for plotting to kill Trump months before the 2024 presidential election.

In addition to the assassination charge, Routh was found guilty of multiple federal gun violations, including felony possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Not sure Kamala is making the point she thinks she is.

Routh bought his gun on the black market, and the guy who sold it to him was charged, too. So was the lady who introduced Routh to the black-market gun dealer. https://t.co/NMYTpxcCFS — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 24, 2025

Harris misleadingly tried to tie Routh’s plot to broader gun rights, claiming that Trump’s support for lax gun laws enabled Routh.

“Trump was quick to blame our campaign rhetoric for calling him out as a threat to democracy,” Kamala wrote, according to screenshots of the book. “He should have been blaming the lax gun laws he championed, since the arrested man, who had a criminal record, had been flagged by the FBI as being illegally in possession of weapons, including a fully automatic machine gun.”

She continued, “Despite numerous convictions, he’d obviously had no trouble obtaining a lethal weapon.”

In reality, Routh was a convicted felon who was already prohibited from purchasing firearms, and the SKS rifle he intended to use was purchased illegally from two individuals who later pleaded guilty to unlawful firearm sales.

These individuals were Tina Brown Cooper, who pleaded guilty to firearm trafficking after acting as a middleman in the illegal sale, and Ronnie Jay Oxendine, who pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm.

Prosecutors reported that the SKS rifle was sold in August 2024 in North Carolina.

Harris’s book—released on Tuesday—is part of her long-shot effort to portray herself as a viable contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.