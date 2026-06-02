Meta is Accused of Fostering Ethnic Enclaves at Headquarters

(José Niño, Headline USA) A terminated software engineer is accusing Meta of allowing Chinese migrants to take over entire departments while American employees face systematic exclusion and layoffs, Neil Munro of Breitbart News reported.

Jeremy Bernier, who graduated from Virginia Tech in 2012, lost his software engineering job at the company formerly known as Facebook and has gone public with allegations of widespread discrimination. “At Meta, 90% of my coworkers were Chinese, and non-Chinese were routinely excluded, disadvantaged, and targeted for layoffs,” Bernier said. He continued that “6 out of the 7 layoffs I observed targeted non-Chinese despite non-Chinese being the vast minority. Certain org[anizations] like ads and MRS [Meta Recommendation Systems for prioritizing Facebook posts] are notorious for being Chinese dominated.”

The former employee shared his account through multiple social media posts. “On Wednesdays and Fridays I’d often be the only non-Chinese person on my team in the office, and they’d all get lunch together without inviting me,” Bernier recounted.

Meta was easily the most toxic company I've worked for. There's a reason the Chinese call it "Squid Game". Others refer to it as "Hunger Games" or "Lord of the Flies". I think they're all accurate. The company culture is basically every man/woman for themselves. The performance… — Jeremy Bernier (@jeremybernier) May 21, 2026

He expressed frustration at the broader pattern he witnessed. “I think Americans would be outraged if they knew that their own citizens were getting marginalized and laid off at their own companies, while Chinese promote themselves up, conquer entire orgs, and reap millions [in pay and bonuses],” Bernier said. “Americans are practically non-existent in the most coveted, high paying tech jobs in the world at American companies in America.”

Kevin Lynn, who founded the advocacy organization U.S. TechWorkers, provided context for why corporations permit such arrangements. “Tribalism is a [C-Suite] tool that tamps down potential [internal executive] competitors because it changes incentives. If you’re either leading a tribe or you’re part of a tribe, you know you’re secure. Your position isn’t merit-based — it’s based on your race, your ethnicity, who you’re friends with, family, that kind of thing.”

According to Lynn, this dynamic stifles creativity and progress. “Innovation, inventiveness, novel ideas take a backseat to tribalism,” he explained, noting that “When 40 percent or more of your coworkers are from another country, from another culture, and prefer to speak another language, there’s not going to be any trust, any ability to bond to build something [innovative].”

The Trump administration has taken aim at workforce visa programs that channel foreign nationals into American corporations. Vice President JD Vance and other officials have criticized these initiatives for displacing domestic workers, per a report by Breitbart. Facebook previously paid a $14 million settlement in 2021 following extensive documentation of bias against American job candidates, as Breitbart previously reported.

Bernier offered nuance in his criticism. “Just to be clear, most Chinese are very kind so don’t take this as an attack,” he stated. However, he described the broader workplace atmosphere as brutal. “Meta was easily the most toxic company I’ve worked for. There’s a reason the Chinese call it ‘Squid Game’. Others refer to it as ‘Hunger Games’ or ‘Lord of the Flies’. I think they’re all accurate.”

Meta offered no response to Bernier’s claims.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino