Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Colorado’s Left-Leaning AG Targets Newly Freed Tina Peters

Referring to Peters as a “convicted felon,” Phil Weiser added that he remained “concerned about her conduct upon returning to Mesa County given her lack of remorse for her crimes.”

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tina Peters
Tina Peters/ IMAGE: CBS Denver via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a chilling threat Monday to former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters even after Gov. Jared Polis commuted her sentence and ordered her release from prison.

In a statement posted on X, Weiser voiced what he claimed were “concerns” about Peters’s conduct following her return to Mesa County, suggesting that state officials would continue closely monitoring her activities.

“Tina Peters may be free from prison, but she isn’t free from the crimes she committed tampering with her county’s election equipment,” Weiser wrote.

Referring to Peters as a “convicted felon,” Weiser added that he remained “concerned about her conduct upon returning to Mesa County given her lack of remorse for her crimes.”

Weiser did not identify what specific conduct he was concerned Peters might engage in.

Weiser’s remarks came shortly after Peters appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room, where she defended herself and said that “no one is really addressing the problem that I spent my time in prison as retribution for.”

Before her release, Peters, a 70-year-old grandmother, was the only person still behind bars in connection with efforts to investigate or challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Notably, Peters certified Mesa County’s 2020 election results. Prosecutors nevertheless accused her of improperly allowing a third party access to sensitive election-system information.

Colorado officials never proved that any election was jeopardized by Peters’s actions. Her defenders point to a separate controversy involving the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Griswold, a radical Democrat, later acknowledged that election-system passwords had been publicly leaked online, which supporters say demonstrates a double standard in the state’s approach to election-security matters.

Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison despite having no prior criminal record. Her sentence was later overturned in part after an appellate court found that protected speech was illegally considered during sentencing.

Among the leading officials involved in Peters’s prosecution are Weiser and Griswold, both of whom are now pursuing higher office as candidates for governor and attorney general, respectively.

Polis, who is term-limited from seeking a third term, commuted Peters’s sentence after President Donald Trump publicly called for her release. The Democratic governor said he reached his decision independently after concluding that Peters may have been unfairly targeted and unlawfully sentenced.

 

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