Local Officials Rebel Against Blue State Agendas

(José Niño, Headline USA) Democratic governors in Maryland and Virginia are confronting open defiance from local law enforcement officials who refuse to implement key pieces of their progressive agendas on immigration and gun control, Just the News reported.

Most of Maryland’s elected sheriffs launched a federal legal challenge against the Community Trust Act, a measure championed by Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., that curbs collaboration between local police agencies and federal immigration enforcement. The sheriffs argue the legislation hampers their ability to work alongside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and puts them in an impossible position between state requirements and federal duties.

The lawsuit includes 17 sheriffs who claim the measure has essentially converted Maryland into a sanctuary jurisdiction by blocking coordination with ICE. Dale Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, stated to WBAL, “This law is a dangerous mandate that has effectively turned Maryland into a sanctuary state by prohibiting these sheriffs from working with federal immigration authorities. They have knee-capped these sheriffs.”

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Ganford condemned the legislation in stark terms. “It is an intentional state-mandated obstruction of public safety,” Ganford said. “This law deliberately ties the hands of our dedicated local deputies.”

The Moore administration has portrayed the Community Trust Act as a measure designed to strengthen relationships between immigrant populations and local police forces. Officials from the governor’s office indicated Maryland would maintain cooperation with federal authorities as needed but would not allow local officers to serve in immigration enforcement capacities.

Across the border in Gov. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va,, ran into her own clash with county prosecutors after enacting one of the most comprehensive firearms restriction packages the state has seen in years. The new law bans the sale, transfer, and production of specified semi automatic weapons and high capacity magazines, reflecting the Democratic majority’s agenda to strengthen gun regulations.

Spanberger’s office declared she believes that “firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on Virginia streets.”

County prosecutors in Spotsylvania, Powhatan, Pulaski, and Smyth publicly declared they will not pursue cases under Virginia’s incoming assault weapons prohibition, set to become law on July 1, on grounds that it fails constitutional scrutiny.

Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey explained to local reporters, “The case law is clear to me. You look at the Miller decision, you look at the Bruen decision, you look at the Heller decision. Whatever statute is passed by the General Assembly, however well-meaning it may be, it’s going to be incapable of superseding the supreme law of the land, which are the constitutional protections of the people.”

Second Amendment advocacy groups have initiated court proceedings aimed at halting the weapons ban before its effective date.

Delegate Joshua Cole of Fredericksburg criticized the prosecutors for their position. “When we pass a law, it is their constitutional responsibility to enforce those laws,” he said.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino