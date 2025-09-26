Friday, September 26, 2025

Family Reveals Psychedelic Drug Use by Kirk Killer’s Boyfriend

'After high school he did some marijuana and mushrooms...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New details reveal Lance Twiggs, boyfriend of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson, turned to drugs after being expelled by his strict Mormon parents.

In addition to consuming alcohol, Twiggs reportedly used marijuana and mushrooms to cope with his parents’purported rejection, said Jackie Nielsen, a family friend, in a Thursday interview with the Daily Mail.

Nielsen, who also has several children that had known Twiggs for years, reportedly took him in after he was forced out.

Twiggs has faced widespread criticism after reports suggested he failed to notify police when Robinson allegedly confessed via text to killing Kirk on Sept. 10.

Twiggs, who is cooperating with police, has since moved out of the apartment he shared with Robinson. This, however, has not prevented his social media accounts from being flooded with messages linking him to Kirk’s death.

Despite the attacks, Nielsen defended Twiggs’s character in the interview with the Mail, calling the idea he was involved in Robinson’s acts as “simply unfathomable.”

“After high school he did some marijuana and mushrooms and did have an occasional drink. But he was still the same kind, caring person,” Nielsen said. “I’m certain Lance wasn’t involved. I just don’t believe it. Trans or not, Lance was a good-hearted boy.”

Nielsen affirmed that Twiggs “wasn’t violent or cruel” and “didn’t push his ideas on people.”

She added: “He didn’t want attention – in fact, what’s happening now is his worst nightmare. The version of Lance that’s being talked about in the media is not the kind, shy boy that I’ve known for years.”

All six of Nielsen’s children attended St. George Academy with Twiggs, who she described as “kind, bubbly and funny.”

Two of her sons were also in the online group chat where Robinson may have discussed his plans. They were investigated by the FBI following Kirk’s murder but are not accused of any wrongdoing.

“It was just boys being ridiculous boys, saying silly stuff to one another,” Jackie said of the group chat. “I asked my son directly if Tyler or Lance ever said anything political or anything that worried him. He said no.”

Nielsen revealed that one of her sons is still in shock, while the other is still grappling with Robinson’s actions.

“He’s so sad for Lance. And never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined Tyler doing something like this,” she added.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indicted for Perjury

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com