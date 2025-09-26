Family Reveals Psychedelic Drug Use by Kirk Killer’s Boyfriend

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New details reveal Lance Twiggs, boyfriend of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson, turned to drugs after being expelled by his strict Mormon parents.

In addition to consuming alcohol, Twiggs reportedly used marijuana and mushrooms to cope with his parents’purported rejection, said Jackie Nielsen, a family friend, in a Thursday interview with the Daily Mail.

Nielsen, who also has several children that had known Twiggs for years, reportedly took him in after he was forced out.

Lance Twiggs, before & after the woke mind virus + porn. pic.twitter.com/FsNvUURgXg — Ms. Pistolicious (@mspistolicious) September 25, 2025

Twiggs has faced widespread criticism after reports suggested he failed to notify police when Robinson allegedly confessed via text to killing Kirk on Sept. 10.

Twiggs, who is cooperating with police, has since moved out of the apartment he shared with Robinson. This, however, has not prevented his social media accounts from being flooded with messages linking him to Kirk’s death.

Despite the attacks, Nielsen defended Twiggs’s character in the interview with the Mail, calling the idea he was involved in Robinson’s acts as “simply unfathomable.”

“After high school he did some marijuana and mushrooms and did have an occasional drink. But he was still the same kind, caring person,” Nielsen said. “I’m certain Lance wasn’t involved. I just don’t believe it. Trans or not, Lance was a good-hearted boy.”

Nielsen affirmed that Twiggs “wasn’t violent or cruel” and “didn’t push his ideas on people.”

She added: “He didn’t want attention – in fact, what’s happening now is his worst nightmare. The version of Lance that’s being talked about in the media is not the kind, shy boy that I’ve known for years.”

All six of Nielsen’s children attended St. George Academy with Twiggs, who she described as “kind, bubbly and funny.”

Two of her sons were also in the online group chat where Robinson may have discussed his plans. They were investigated by the FBI following Kirk’s murder but are not accused of any wrongdoing.

“It was just boys being ridiculous boys, saying silly stuff to one another,” Jackie said of the group chat. “I asked my son directly if Tyler or Lance ever said anything political or anything that worried him. He said no.”

Nielsen revealed that one of her sons is still in shock, while the other is still grappling with Robinson’s actions.

“He’s so sad for Lance. And never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined Tyler doing something like this,” she added.